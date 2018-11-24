2019: Group Drums Support For Ortom’s Re-Elelection

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

A Group under the aegis of “Samuel Ortom Re-election Actualization Initiative” said the only way to reciprocate the sacrifice Governor Samuel Ortom has made for the peace and safety of Benue was to rally support for his second term ambition.

The group made up of youth among others converged at J. S .Tarka Foundation, in Makurdi, for the inaugural meeting where they drumed support for governor Ortom’s reelection.

Speaking during the meeting, the Convener, Mr Abel Ochai Augustine acknowledged the sincerity of purpose demonstrated by Governor Ortom in addressing the welfare and well-being of the Benue people despite meager resources.

Mr Ochai explained that the town hall meeting was to deliberate and make contributions on ways to galvanize support for the governor as campaigns for 2019 election intensifies.

According to him, Benue is a work in progress and everyone; the youth, men and women, must come on board to birth it.

Welcoming participants, Mr Charles Mary Avul described as noble the initiative of the youth to mobilize support for the governor. He therefore challenged them to adopt issues based campaigns in canvassing for followership.

He also urged them to learn from the lofty legacies of the late J.S Tarka who lived and died for the generality of the people.

A professor in the Faculty of Law, Benue State University, (BSU), Prof. Peter Ocheme in his paper presentation titled, “Samuel Ortom, The Dr. And Governor of Benue”, described the Governor as bold, courageous and deserving of a second term.

Prof Ocheme named the Anti Open Grazing law among other major acievemnts of Ortom’s administration saying “he is reminding the people that Benue belong to them and remains where they would live.

He noted that for defending the Benue valley, the governor has done that which was more than money and deserves the backing of all.

“For insisting that our land will not be taken, we are paying the price. But it is better to pay the price than becime slaves in our land. So for this singular act of boldness, courage and fatherly love, Ortom is the man to vote come 2019, he said.

Also Mrs Bridget Ati thanked the youths for choosing the path of defending the Benue territory from invaders, noting that their initiative was apt and timely.

Some of the youths who spoke separately at the meeting hailed Governor Samuel Ortom for sacrificing his life for the generality of the people, stressing that security of lives and properties was primary.

Another youth, Ati Kenkeng urged PDP faithfuls to go back to the grassroots to conscientize the electorates on the need to return the party to power.

