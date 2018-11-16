2019 Campaigns: Police Pledges Security, Warns Against Thuggery

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command says they would provide adequate security before, during and after the 2019 general elections in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP. Ene Okon gave this assurance in a press statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP. Moses Joel Yamu.

The CP said as campaigns are set to commence on the 18th November, 2018, his men is ready to provide adequate security to the people of the state before, during and after the general elections.

He said the Command in collaboration with other sister security agencies would ensure a hitch free elections from Campaigns to the election proper.

The Police Commissioner therefore, warns the general public against engaging in all forms of thuggery, hooliganism and destruction of Campaign billboards/banners/posters.

He also warned against vote buying/selling, Permanent Voters Card (PVC) buying/selling.

“For security purpose, unapproved political rallies/gatherings/processions would not be tolerated in the interest of fairness, justice and peaceful coexistence”, the statement read in part.

“To this end, any political party or party flagbearer who has intention to stage any political rally/procession/gathering should as a matter of importance and security concern, apply for clearance to the Commissioner of Police at least 48hrs before the schedule time of the event.

He therefore appealed to the general public not to take laws into their hands this electioneering campaigns period.

He urged them to report any suspicious persons or actions to the nearest Police Station.

