2019 Campaigns: Benue Police, Political Parties Sign Peace Pact

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Ahead of 2019 general elections, the Benue State Police Command has signed a peace pact with various political parties to ensure continuous peace in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Okon Ene, at a meeting with representatives of various political parties, tasked political parties and their supporters to desist from engaging in acts capable of disrupting the peace currently enjoyed in the state.

The CP represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Tunji Akingbola, urged all parties to avail themselves with the relevant laws and rules guiding electoral processes, protests and other activities ahead of 2019 general elections.

He said the Police will deal decisively with anyone caught in acts of incitement to cause disruption of Assemblies, hate speeches, violence and any other act which violates the law.

He urged political parties to obtain permission 48 hours ahead before holding any form of rally or other public activities in order to avoid clash of interests.

The CP warned that any political gathering without permission will be termed as an unlawful assembly while those involved shall be liable to a fine or imprisonment or both.

He urged the parties and the general Benue public to work with the police to ensure continuous peace in Benue .

The Resident Electoral Commission, ( REC) in Benue, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda says INEC is working with the various security agencies in the state to ensure a smooth and successful election come 2019.

He assured the various political parties that INEC is committed to a transparent and credible 2019 elections and called them to hold peaceful rallies ahead of the elections.

“As campaigns begins today, your campaigns should be peaceful and calm. Remember that Benue is already tensed. We have lost so many lives. Let us work together so that Benue can be safe for all of us”, he added.

Also speaking at the meeting, representatives of political parties signed the peace pact with a pledge to be of good conduct during campaigns and election periods.

They called on the police and INEC to be fair to all parties, transparent and desist from anything that would raise suspicion in the election processes.

