2019: Benue PDP Alleges Plan By APC To Rig Election

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in Benue state has alleged plans by the All Progressive Congress, (APC) to rig the 2019 general election in Benue state.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Bemgba Iortyom also told journalists at the party secretariat in Makurdi, that the arrest of an electoral offender by the police in the state, is a validation of their accusation of the APC.

Recall that the Benue state police command had arrested one Atsor Terzungwa in Gboko for allegedly buying voters cards from unsuspecting members of the public.

Atsor according to Police had been “deceiving unsuspecting members of the public by collecting the numbers on their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), Bank Account Numbers and Phone numbers with a promise of payment in due course.”

He said the aim of the uncovered APC scheme, like the Party had earlier warned in a statement, was to rig the 2019 elections in their favour with the attendant negative and disruptive consequences on the country’s democracy.

“This is an impending disaster and we are calling on Benue people to rise up, reject and resist it,” he added.

“The reason the APC is resort to rigging election was because the party has failed in leadership across Nigeria with ample evidence of their failure in the acute state of hunger and poverty, unemployment, insecurity, as well as the highest levels of nepotism and executive hypocrisy which is reflected in the unprecedented levels of corruption ever witnessed in the history of this country.

“The ruling APC at the federal government level had failed In the particular case of Benue State, and could not protect citizens of the state which were recklessly killed by the herdsmen without little effort by the apex government to stop it.

“The APC led federal government also has over the years exhibited quite a shocking level of contempt for the people of Benue State.

He said “the latest was the inexcusable failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to invite neither of the paramount traditional rulers of the state, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse and the Och’ Idoma, Elias Ekoyi Obekpa, to the meeting with the visiting Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, a meeting which was held ostensibly to discuss issues of security and the herdsmen crisis.

“It is therefore, expected that APC will likely resort to nocturnal methods in their evidently desperate bid to reclaim power in Benue State, since they have failed so abysmally and have no message to preach to the people to win their votes.

“It is against the backdrop of this very obvious reality that we repeat our call to the people to reject and stoutly resist the unfolding electoral evil represented in the uncovered PVC buying scam.

He called on the police to intensify ongoing investigations to not only arrest the contractor but also to ensure that this ugly development is nipped in the bud in the best interests of democracy and Nigeria.

35 total views, no views today