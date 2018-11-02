November 2, 2018
Press Statement
2019: Be Ready to Accept Defeat, PDP Tells Buhari, APC
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Muhammadu Buhari
to abide by his undertaking to accept the outcome of the 2019
Presidential election which, by all indices, will be overwhelmingly won
by our Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
The party invites all Nigerians and the international community to note
this undertaking given by the Director-General of Buhari’s Campaign
Organisation and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to
a delegation from the European Union (EU), ostensibly having seen that
the tide is flowing against their candidate.
The Buhari Campaign Organisation has seen the handwriting on the wall;
that Nigerians across board have reached an irreversible consensus to
end the Buhari administration and vote in our candidate, Atiku Abubakar,
as their next President and that no amount of smear campaigns,
intimidation and threats can shake their will or cow them from firmly
defending their resolution after the elections.
The Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are aware
that they have failed Nigerians in every way. They know that Nigerians
have seen through their unending lies, deception, propaganda and
interminable penchant for beguilement, and that there is no way they can
resist the resolve of the people for a new beginning.
This is a government that has gone down in history as irredeemably
incompetent, blatantly corrupt, overtly insensitive, incurably vengeful
and under which Nigerians are facing the worst form of economic
hardship, hunger, starvation, social instability and unabated
bloodletting, to the extent compatriots are resorting to slavery and
suicide missions as options.
The PDP, therefore charges the Buhari Campaign organization and the APC
not to, in anyway, engage in any activity that is capable of derailing
the electoral process, before, during or after the elections, as such
will be firmly resisted by Nigerians.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
