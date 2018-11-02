Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

November 2, 2018

Press Statement

2019: Be Ready to Accept Defeat, PDP Tells Buhari, APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Muhammadu Buhari

to abide by his undertaking to accept the outcome of the 2019

Presidential election which, by all indices, will be overwhelmingly won

by our Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The party invites all Nigerians and the international community to note

this undertaking given by the Director-General of Buhari’s Campaign

Organisation and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to

a delegation from the European Union (EU), ostensibly having seen that

the tide is flowing against their candidate.

The Buhari Campaign Organisation has seen the handwriting on the wall;

that Nigerians across board have reached an irreversible consensus to

end the Buhari administration and vote in our candidate, Atiku Abubakar,

as their next President and that no amount of smear campaigns,

intimidation and threats can shake their will or cow them from firmly

defending their resolution after the elections.

The Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are aware

that they have failed Nigerians in every way. They know that Nigerians

have seen through their unending lies, deception, propaganda and

interminable penchant for beguilement, and that there is no way they can

resist the resolve of the people for a new beginning.

This is a government that has gone down in history as irredeemably

incompetent, blatantly corrupt, overtly insensitive, incurably vengeful

and under which Nigerians are facing the worst form of economic

hardship, hunger, starvation, social instability and unabated

bloodletting, to the extent compatriots are resorting to slavery and

suicide missions as options.

The PDP, therefore charges the Buhari Campaign organization and the APC

not to, in anyway, engage in any activity that is capable of derailing

the electoral process, before, during or after the elections, as such

will be firmly resisted by Nigerians.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

69 total views, 19 views today