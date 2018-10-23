Yusuf Usman: Reps To Probe ‘Suspension Crisis’ At NHIS

The House of Representatives has resolved to constitute up an ad hoc committee to investigate the crisis at the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Yusuf Usman, Executive Secretary of NHIS, had been suspended last Thursday by the board, chaired by Dr. Enyantu Ifenne, for alleged financial improprieties, with Mallam Sadiq Abubakar picked to act as Executive Secretary in the interim.

However, on Monday, policemen numbering about 50 tear-gassed staff members of the scheme, shooting tear-gas canisters at them as they broke the gates of the premises to escort Yusuf into the headquarters.

Angry staff thereafter barricaded the entrance of the building and vowed not to allow Mr Yusuf enter his office

The workers vacated their offices and converged outside, stating that the atmosphere was not conducive for work.

The House ad hoc committee was given four weeks to conclude the assignment and present a report to the lower chamber.

