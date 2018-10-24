‘You May Choose to Leave’ Comment: PDP Accuses Buhari Of Insensitivity To Sufferings Of Nigerians

October 24, 2018

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decries President Muhammadu Buhari’s

fresh outburst against suffering Nigerians as unpresidential, defeatist

and characteristic of a failed leadership, which has lost all sense of

responsibility towards its citizens.

The party said President Buhari, in saying that Nigerians, “who feel

they have another country may choose to go”, has further confirmed that

he is completely insensitive to the plight of our citizens and has no

solution to the myriad of problems his incompetent and disorganized

administration has caused our nation.

The PDP describes such comment as ‘unfatherly’ and a direct slap on the

sensibilities of millions of Nigerians, who have been painfully bearing

the economic hardship, hunger and starvation caused by President

Buhari’s wasteful and inept administration, to the extent that many have

taken to suicide missions and slavery as survival options.

Such comment is a putrid spit on the graves of thousands of compatriots

killed by marauders in various parts of the country, while the Buhari

Presidency and dysfunctional All Progressives Congress (APC) remained

aloof without decisive actions to end the carnage and bring the

perpetrators of the bloodlettings to book.

Mr. President’s comment is also a mockery on millions of Nigerians who

have lost their businesses and whose families have been wrecked by the

anti-people policies of the Buhari-led APC administration.

Since Mr. President now knows that Nigerians across board are hurting

over the failures of his administrations, the least he, as an elected

leader, should have done, was to accept responsibility, rise up to the

occasion and find solutions, or at least, have some soothing words to

suffering Nigerians instead of dismissing their pains and asking them to

abandon their fatherland.

This remark by Mr. President also reminds of his widely condemned

outbursts against our youths who he held in disdain as lazy and lovers

of freebies.

President Buhari should come to terms with the fact that majority of

Nigerians can no longer take the failures, insensitivity and

incompetence of his administration and have now reached a consensus to

elect our Presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar,

who has always displayed a commitment to the welfare of Nigerians.

This nation belongs to all of us. Our citizens believe and love their

fatherland and will never abandon it, notwithstanding the anguish and

pains brought by the failures of President Buhari and his corrupt cabal

who have, with impunity, continued to display the worst form of

aloofness and insensitivity to the plight of our people.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

