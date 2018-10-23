Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

“We Will Bring An End To Buhari Controlled Nigeria” – IPOB

We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) commend hardcore Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom for keeping faith with our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as evidenced by the unprecedented enthusiasm and support his world press conference generated all over the world. It has demonstrated beyond any doubt that Biafra restoration is an irreversible project regardless of what the criminal political class and their hired hands may think. The gravy train of political mediocrity and conveyor belt of impunity will soon come to an end because the only man who can restore hope to the hopeless is out and determined more than ever to set the captives free.

We thank our indomitable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for taking the time to educate the world on the horrors of the military invasion of his home and concerted effort by the corrupt political class across both divides to assassinate him. Their failure to accomplish that dastardly deed officially marked the end of Nigeria as we know it. That certain segments of the anti-Biafra crusade are busy tormenting their sad souls with outlandish falsehoods and outright fabricated lies is confirmation that the tendency to gravitate towards anything evil is part and parcel of what it means to be a Nigerian. The wickedness and murderous tendencies of this ‘Buhari’ regime and his Fulani herdsmen is a reflection of the devilish nature of the Nigerian society. We shall continue to hold Nigeria responsible for the unprovoked invasion of the home of our leader and the death of 28 people.

Whether the see no evil, hear no evil anti-Biafra brigade within the chattering political class in Nigeria wish to see reason or not, Nnamdi Kanu will bring Nigeria to an end because the level of injustice and wickedness in the land has become intolerable. A country where the judiciary, legislature and sections of people turn a blind eye as the army is unleashed by the president to assassinate people at will does not deserve to exist. The impunity and disregard for the rule of law in Nigeria, aided and abetted by the gullibility of a largely illiterate population is a recipe for disaster which shall unfold very soon. We will continue to ask the question, who sent the army to invade the home of Nnamdi Kanu?

We again salute the bravery, courage and sacrifice of IPOB Intelligence (M Branch) that lost 28 gallant men on that fateful day of 14 September 2017. The repeated attempts by the APC regime, South East governors and Ohaneze Ndigbo to cover up this shameful chapter in the annals of atrocities in Nigeria, has been blown wide open by our leader’s worldwide broadcast on Sunday 21st October 2018 from Israel. Had the Nigerian army succeeded in killing Nnamdi Kanu, we would not have been able to bring this horrific event to the attention of the world.

Nonexistent groups that solely operate on the pages of newspaper and the few unethical publications that indulge them are wasting their time. Aborted freedom fighters that transmuted from self determination proponents to property tycoons in Owerri, courtesy of their Fulani masters, have been rendered impotent and reduced to yapping like a drowning bird online. The impeccably upright Nnamdi Kanu has command of an entire nation, the sooner these time wasters realize it the better for them.

Only one broadcast and the foundations of the British contraption Islamic caliphate controlled Nigeria is quaking. What will these people do when Mazi Nnamdi Kanu renders his much anticipated apocalyptic broadcast unmasking Jubril next month, in what we have termed a requiem mass for Nigeria? Perhaps that will usher in the Third World War. Apologists for tyranny, collaborators and faceless groups parading themselves as Non-Governmental groups in Igboland will be swallowed up with the tide of revolutionary rage that will sweep the land. Nigeria and her corrupt citizens has every right to be afraid of Nnamdi Kanu because his reemergence has marked the beginning of the end of Nigeria as we know it.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.

