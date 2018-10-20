We Remain Focused On Securing The Country, Stabilising Economy – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja said his administration will work harder to improve on the gains recorded in securing the country from the onslaughts of terrorists and criminals, and ensuring that Nigerians enjoy a better livelihood by stabilising the economy.

The President, who received Tijjaniyya Shura Council at the Presidential Villa, said the government continues to review its interventions and projections on security and the economy, with the hope of bringing peace and improved economy to all.

President Buhari commended religious bodies and Nigerians for the encouragement shown to the administration through prayers, pointing out that a peaceful and prosperous country is realisable with collective vision and shared effort.

“I am grateful for the prayers and words of encouragement,’’ he said, “Nigeria’s unity is strong and must be sustained. It is instructive to note that Nigeria preceded all of us in age, and we must do our best to keep the country together.’’

In his remarks, leader of the Tijjaniyya, Sheikh Ibrahim Shiekh Maihula, said, “our desire is to live in a country that is peaceful and economically vibrant, and we will keep praying for you and members of your administration.’’

Shiekh Maihula said peace and economic prosperity were not negotiable for the unity of the country, urging the president to remain focused and steadfast in pursuing the policies he had outlined.

