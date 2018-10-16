We Have No Plan To Take N10 Billion Loan, Benue Govt

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Benue State Government has denied allegations that it is making plans to borrow N10 Billion to pay arrears of salaries of workers in the state.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom, Mr Terver Akase made this known in a press statement while reacting to rumours that Governor Ortom is seeking approval from the House of Assembly to enable it access a N10 billion loan for the purpose of paying areas a and pensions.

Akase in the press statement urge the people of Benue State and other Nigerians to disregard the report being circulated saying it is just a desperate lie peddled by the state chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC in an attempt to pull the Ortom led government down.

According to the statement, the State Government has not made such move and it does not intend to take a N10 billion loan, contrary to the report.

“This particular lie smacks of frustration and fury within the APC camp to drag the name and office of Governor Samuel Ortom to disrepute having failed in all their previous attemps to remove him (Ortom) through illegality and impunity.

“For a party which still controls power at the centre, the APC appears not to understand the job of a governing party and has assumed the role of opposition.

“The party’s latest false claim that the State Government plans to obtain the alleged loan is the height of desperation by a political party bent on misleading the public”, it said.

He reassured the good people of Benue that the government has met all requirements set by Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and the recently recalled Paris Club refund will soon be returned to the state for payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities.

“Governor Ortom remains focused on the task of delivering good governance to Benue people and will not be distracted by the torrent of lies and organised smear campaign against him by enemies of the state”.

