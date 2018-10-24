UBA Receiving Entries For National Essay Competition

The UBA Foundation is now accepting entries for this year’s edition of the National Essay Competition. The first prize for the competition is a N2 million educational grant for the winner to study in any African university of his or her choice, a 100% increase from N1m which was awarded last year, while the second and third prizes have increased to N1.5 million and N1m educational grants respectively.

Applicants must be secondary school students, schooling in Nigeria and applications close on 2nd November, 2018.

To apply, qualified candidates must:

1. Attach 1 passport photograph, a photocopy of their original birth certificate or a photocopy of international passport data page.

2. Submit their complete contact information (School Name and Address, Residential Address, Phone number and Email Address)

3. Send Handwritten entries (not more than 750 words) should be sent to:

UBA Foundation, UBA House, 57 Marina Street, Lagos Island, Lagos State.

Or

Applications can also be sent to any UBA Branch in Nigeria

The educational grant is only applicable to students who intend to study in an African University.

LATE ENTRIES will not be accepted

