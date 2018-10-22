Tribute to H.E, Mr Peter Obi: The Wind of Real Change – By Theo Rays

Frankly speaking, the Spirit of God inspired me to anchor this edition of gospel message from my pulpit on His Excellency Mr Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

The topic is Bringing the mechanism of Man’s victory in Christ into Reality

I draw the text from Genesis 1:28, Matt 28:18 &John 3:16

Let’s us pray. Father in heaven, I stand up again today to send out your word as you led me to propagate it before the people this day. Today as I speak on mechanism of the victory you gave man over nature and over all things both in heaven and earth through Jesus Christ our Lord, let the message make a meaningful impact on the hearers by bringing desired changes and turnarounds upon their lives in Jesus names. Amen

As a resident of Anambra State, I have much to say about Peter and what I want say here specifically is that he parades the character we all need not just to thrive in our personal endeavors respectively but also make a meaningful impact on the system politically, economically and otherwise. First is that Peter is well equipped with a “thick and deep content” and that is why he wins virtually all fights he faces. To me Peter is a model in winning fight.

Two and the most important is that Peter do not just believe more in the system than personal acquisition and possession but also believe that he can be a champion of the system he believe in. This is the most important aspect of him. Peter has what it takes to live a comfortable life anywhere in the world, but he wants to see a system where things work for the people at the remote area of Nzam in Ayamelum and other cities and villages across Anambra State…and now in Nigeria.

He wants to make a meaningful impact on the political process, he wants to impact on the economy and improve on life of the citizenry generally. The major reason behind the failure of Ndigbo and Nigeria is that people believe more in personal acquisitions and possessions than the system. People believe so much in what they acquire and what they possess mostly cash and property.

Take for instance, there are more number of rich people in Anambra State than any other State in Nigeria but because the people believe more in personal acquisition and possession than the system, the State for many years suffered lack of quality education with school teachers abandoning classrooms for one year consequent upon non payment of salary. In fact the failure of the education system in Anambra among other failures in the State paved the way for the emergence of Peter into the politics of Anambra.

Before Peter came on board, Anambra was in dungeon with hoodlums taking over the streets, roads, motor parks and even burning down government house. But, like a savior, he came and revived the education sector and moved Anambra out of the dungeon turning the State into Light of the Nation. To Ndi Anambra Peter is the wind of real change. And the same wind is what he is bringing to Nigeria along with Atiku in Jesus name.

Christianity is in the dungeon today because those who call themselves men of God as Archbishops, Bishops, General Overseers, Senior Pastors, Senior Prophets and what have you believe in personal acquisition and possession they derive from taking tithe and offering and donation from people including the poor ones instead of championing a system where things work for the wellbeing of everybody. Nobody is interested in the welfare of Christianity as an institution, everybody wants to have a Church and be raking money as tithe, offering and donation and that is why we are suffering.

Why should we spent hundreds of millions of naira to acquire cathedral while people around us are dying of hunger and malnutrition? To me that is madness and folly and purely anti Christ.

Jesus Christ is a system through which God conquered the world and Christians have to enforce that system by taking over the sphere of human existence with the best wisdom, knowledge and understanding of life not taking money from poor people and buy land and things of the world. Christians have to give the world a direction, change Nigeria and make life more meaningful in Igboland and elsewhere around the world.

Peter’s passion to champion a system where things work for the good of all instead of trusting in personal acquisition and possession is to me the mechanism we need to change Igbo land and Nigeria. It is the same mechanism we need to move Christianity out of the dungeon.

Peter is the lesson we have to learn and the model we have to follow. So i call on businessmen, traders, politicians, Men of God and all of us both big and small, old and young here in Igbo land and elsewhere in Nigeria to join hands together and be a champion of a workable system like Peter because by so doing things will get better for us. May God help us in Jesus name.

Join me @ Rojenny Games Village Oba on Dec 4&5 2018 for a 2day gospel Ministers/Workers Conference on Ndigbo.

