Timi Frank Lauds Appointment Of Saraki As Atiku Campaign DG

…Warns Presidency, APC against rigging

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his party on the appointment of the Senate President Bukola Saraki as the Campaign Director General.

Frank, who warned the ruling party not to contemplate rigging in the 2019 general elections, said with the team put together by the PDP defeat is already imminent for President Buhari and his party.

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday to the official statement announcing Dr. Bukola Saraki as Atiku Campaign DG, Comrade Frank said because of the popularity and love Nigerians have for most of the PDP figures in the campaign team, victory is assured for the opposition party in the coming general elections.

Some other names announced as zonal coordinators by the PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, include; “governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto, North-west), Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe, North-east), Samuel Ortom (Benue, North-central), Nyesom Wike (Rivers, South-south) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi, South-east). Former Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose, would coordinate the South-west.

Ologbondiyan also said Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, was appointed Chairman of Fund Raising Committee, while former presidential aspirant, Alhaji Taminu Turaki, would head the legal committee.

While warning the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government not to contemplate rigging the next election, Frank said Nigerians will protect their votes and ensure that their votes count.

“I join other well meaning Nigerians to congratulate the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki on his appointment as campaign DG. Dr. Saraki and other appointees have proved their competency to deliver and I believe that their current assignment will ensure a safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari to Daura while his party retun to opposition after 2019 general elections.

“I also call on other PDP leaders, most especially all other presidential aspirants to join hands with Senator Saraki during the campaign to solidify the acceptability of PDP and its presidential candidate.”

