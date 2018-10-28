Soldiers Kill Two Shiite Members In Abuja

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

Two members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have been reportedly killed by soldiers during an altercation in the Zuba area of the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday.

It was learnt that the Shiites were having a religious protest which began from the Suleja area of Niger State when they encountered the soldiers around Zuba, a satellite area of Abuja.

One of the deceased was identified as Abdul’aziz Maigana while the second victim was allegedly taken away by the soldiers.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, and Guards Brigade spokesperson, Captain Haruna Tagwai, could not be reached for comment as of the time of filing this report.

He had yet to reply to a text message sent to his mobile phone.

Also, the spokesman of the Shiite sect, Abubakar Abdulrahman, could not be reached for comment as calls to his phone indicated that he was unreachable.

–

Source: Punch

