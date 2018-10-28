Soldiers Kill Two Shiite Members In Abuja

By 247ureports
65 Views
Posted In
Reports
Posted at
October 28, 2018 7:10 am
Tagged as
Related

Sanusi: Stop Electing Leaders With No Educational Qualification

Atiku Attends Yearly Executive Education Classes, Son Reveals

“We Will Convert One Public Hospital to Teaching Hospital For Yusuf Maitama Sule University” – Ganduje

Benue 2019: LP’s Angya Pledges Industrialization, Good Governance If Elected

Ekweremadu Congratulates Ugwuanyi, Rangers On “Asaba Miracle”

Kaduna Crisis: Igbo Community Postpones Cultural Festival

Nigeria, Too Big And Diverse To Blindly Sign Agreements Without Understanding – President Buhari

Kogi East PDP: Shock As Sen Aidoko Defeats Other Contestants In Primary That Never Held

Can INEC Still Be Trusted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Two members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have been reportedly killed by soldiers during an altercation in the Zuba area of the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday.

It was learnt that the Shiites were having a religious protest which began from the Suleja area of Niger State when they encountered the soldiers around Zuba, a satellite area of Abuja.

One of the deceased was identified as Abdul’aziz Maigana while the second victim was allegedly taken away by the soldiers.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, and Guards Brigade spokesperson, Captain Haruna Tagwai, could not be reached for comment as of the time of filing this report.

He had yet to reply to a text message sent to his mobile phone.

Also, the spokesman of the Shiite sect, Abubakar Abdulrahman, could not be reached for comment as calls to his phone indicated that he was unreachable.

Source: Punch

67 total views, 67 views today

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
< Previous Article
Atiku Attends Yearly Executive Education Classes, Son Reveals
Next Article >
Sanusi: Stop Electing Leaders With No Educational Qualification
About the Author

Leave A Response