Sen Makarfi Send Condolence On The Death Of His Royal Highness Maiwada Galadima

Condolence Message On The Death Of His Royal Highness, Agom Adara, Chief (Dr) Maiwada Galadima

It is with deep pain and grief that I

received the shocking news of the death of His Royal Highness, Chief

of Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima who was recently abducted by

kidnappers in the wake of the crisis that engulfed part of the State.

It is unfortunate that while efforts to return the

State to normalcy following the violence that occurred at Kasuwan

Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area last Thursday ,which spilled over to

Kaduna metropolis on Sunday ,are on,we woke up early

this morning to hear that the paramount traditional ruler

of Adara Chiefdom, Dr. Maiwada Galadima was killed and the body deposited around

Kateri, along Abuja-Kaduna Highway after his abductors had collected a

ransom from the community.

The action by the criminals is despicable and should be condemned by

all peace-loving people of Kaduna State and Nigerians in general.All hands must be on deck to ensure that our nascent democracy is not

derailed in the country through emerging scenario of conflicts and violence.

Therefore, I urge the Kaduna State Government to ensure that the

criminal elements responsible for the gruesome murder of Agom Adara,

Dr. Maiwada Galadima are fished out and brought to book immediately, while all

efforts are geared up to return the State to normalcy and peace. I

also urge all the people in the State to be calm and law-abiding as Governments and other leaders

put in all machinery in motion to ensure peaceful co-existence among

the diverse people of the State.

My condolences to the government , the Adara people,family and people of Kaduna State

over the unfortunate murder of the Royal Father of the Adara Chiefdom,Dr Maiwada Galadima.

–

Sen Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi CON

