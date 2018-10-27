Sen Makarfi Send Condolence On The Death Of His Royal Highness Maiwada Galadima

Condolence Message On The Death Of His Royal Highness, Agom Adara, Chief (Dr) Maiwada Galadima
It is with deep pain and grief that I
received the shocking news of the death of His Royal Highness, Chief
of Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima who was recently abducted by
kidnappers in the wake of the crisis that engulfed part of the State.
It is unfortunate that while efforts to return the
State to normalcy following the violence that occurred at Kasuwan
Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area last Thursday ,which spilled over to
Kaduna metropolis on Sunday ,are on,we woke up early
this morning to hear that the paramount traditional ruler
of Adara Chiefdom, Dr. Maiwada Galadima was killed and the body deposited around
Kateri, along Abuja-Kaduna Highway after his abductors had collected a
ransom from the community.
The action by the criminals is despicable and should be condemned by
all peace-loving people of Kaduna State and Nigerians in general.All hands must be on deck to ensure that our nascent democracy is not
derailed in the country through emerging scenario of conflicts and violence.
Therefore, I urge the Kaduna State Government to ensure that the
criminal elements responsible for the gruesome murder of Agom Adara,
Dr. Maiwada Galadima are fished out and brought to book immediately, while all
efforts are geared up to return the State to normalcy and peace. I
also urge all the people in the State to be calm and law-abiding as Governments and other leaders
put in all machinery in motion to ensure peaceful co-existence among
the diverse people of the State.
My condolences to the government , the Adara people,family and people of Kaduna State
over the unfortunate murder of the Royal Father of the Adara Chiefdom,Dr Maiwada Galadima.
–
Sen Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi CON
