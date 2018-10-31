Sarah Sanders says unnamed ‘legal scholars’ gave Trump permission to subvert the Constitution on citizenship

October 31, 2018
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Wednesday insisted that “legal scholars” have given President Donald Trump the green light to end birthright citizenship even though it’s a right guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

During an interview on Fox & Friends, host Brian Kilmeade pointed out to Sanders that many critics of Trump see the move as a “xenophobic, racist quest to change America.”

“I’m not at all surprised that the media and Democrats, which sometimes can be one in the same, would overplay their hand in the way that they’re doing,” Sanders replied. “The reason we’re in this predicament is because Democrats in Congress have failed to do their job. And the president is going to look at any way possible that he can find legally and constitutionally to make sure that we’re doing everything we can.”

“Can he used an executive order or does he have to go through Congress?” co-host Ainsley Earhardt wondered.

“There are a number of legal scholars who certainly think he can,” Sanders insisted. “Again, the president is going to take whatever powers he has to protect our borders and to protect our country.”

