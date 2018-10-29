Restructuring: Atiku Hits Back At Osinbajo

Atiku said this in reaction to Osinbajo’s comments on restructuring.

Osinbajo had fired the first salvo on Saturday, at the University of Ibadan, where he spoke at the ninth public lecture of Sigma Club, when he said some of those clamouring for restructuring were those who opposed his and others efforts years back when they were in government.

“Let me explain my position clearly. I am not just an advocate of restructuring, there is no other government in Nigeria that has actively pursued restructuring such as we did when I was Attorney General in Lagos State.

“People talking about restructuring, if you ask them what they meant by restructuring, they won’t even know what it means and that is the problem we have to face.

“We started with fiscal restructuring, which is more of resource control. Should states control their own resources? We went to the Supreme Court. They argued that each state should control its own resources.

“The states that argued in favour of autonomy for states to control their resources were the oil producing states and Lagos State, while some others argued on the other side because they want to share oil money.

“We lost at the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court said no, that you cannot control your resources. If you are an oil-producing state, take 13 per cent extra, which is derivation.”

He said Lagos State further argued that it had ports and they served the entire nation, so the state should also take 13 percent derivation which the Supreme Court objected.

“All this time, this was 2000, some of those people, including the presidential candidate of (the) PDP, who is talking about restructuring, (and) was the vice president then, they opposed every step we took. Of course, we were taking the Federal Government to court then. They opposed every step.

“The next thing we did was that the states should be able to create their own local governments, which is autonomy of states.