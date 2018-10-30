Re: Who Is Afraid Of Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi? – By Malam Ibrahim Aliyu

In as much as I chose not to succumb to the tricks of using religious sentiments to attack reputable leaders like His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, I will also avoid the temptation of creating imaginary rift between Dr. Ganduje and the Hon. Minister of Education, Prof. Adamu Adamu. Having made this clear, it is very necessary to disabuse the minds of the public from a malicious article written by Khalifa Shehu Dokaji, entitled, “Who Is Afraid Of Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi,” and published in an online news portal, SOLACEBASE.

Khalifa Shehu Dokaji, an acclaimed journalist and activist, is known for his consistent blackmail and defamation of the character of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje through his obnoxious and sponsored articles, all in his bid to satisfy the desperation of his pay-masters, who are hell-bent to grab power, by all means.

There is no gain saying the fact that the unpopular connivance of Dokaji, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi and their cohorts, to frustrate the efforts of Dr. Ganduje who is committed to redeeming Kano from her lost glory as a mega city, is already in the public domain. More so, everyone who has been following the latest plot staged against Dr. Ganduje by those who are desperate to take over Kano state Government House through blackmail and propaganda, is aware that their unpatriotic desire can no longer work for them. This is so, because all their attempts to destroy the rosy relationship between Governor Ganduje and President Muhammadu Buhari have failed.

Even as they have vowed to stop at nothing, but to bring down Dr. Ganduje who is loved and cherished by the good people of Kano state, the stakeholders of Kano and the masses have continued to attest to the fact that Governor Ganduje has performed creditably and deserves to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people who gave him their mandate.

Dismayed at the level of sanity that characterized the just concluded direct-primary elections in Kano state which endorsed President Buhari and Governor Ganduje, (as overwhelming members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano returned the two leaders unopposed with millions of votes), a doubting Thomas like Dokaji, can only resort to cheap lies.

More so, realizing that Governor Ganduje has the political wherewithal to garner five million votes for President Buhari in the 2019 presidential elections (even as it has become clear to them that Governor Ganduje would be returned to Kano Government House by the Kano electorate, in spite of their devilish gimmick), the desperate Hyenas have now resorted to unpleasant tactics, by describing thousands of Kano residents who trooped out in solidarity to Governor Ganduje during the last sitting of Kano state House of Assembly Investigative Committee on the doctored video clips, as under-aged children!

This goes to show how far they can go in their evil plot against Dr. Ganduje—the man of the people. Even before the sitting of the Investigative Committee, they had gone ahead to instigate tension in Kano as they accused Kano state Government of mobilizing over 3000 thugs to attack Jafar Jafar! What a white-lie! The same Jafar Jafar and his lawyers confessed before the Kano State House of Assembly Investigative Committee, that they were satisfied with the level of security arrangement put in place for them to attend the sitting in Kano. Now, who is deceiving who?

It is, however, pertinent to state that no single thug or under-age were seen lurking around the Audu Bako secretariat throughout the sitting. In fact, government ministries and parastatals located within the Audu Bako secretariat, where Kano state House of Assembly complex is situated, carried on with their normal activities, as the state House of Assembly Investigative Committee carried out its assignment unperturbed. There was no stampede, there was no security threat.

Thousands of Kano residents, out of their own volition, trooped out, en mass, to show their support and solidarity to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. They lined up peacefully and orderly outside the Audu Bako secretariat. They were all responsible men and women who believe that Dr. Ganduje deserves nothing less, but justice.

Now, if anybody is accusing Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi as the mastermind of the doctored video clips, designed to bring down Dr. Ganduje—so be it! Even Jafar Jafar himself confessed to the Investigative Committee that he never cared to contact Governor Ganduje or any government official to balance his story, before going to the Press to crucify an innocent man (even a layman knows that when a journalist does not balance his story, he is not being fair to the second party), an action, which in the first instance, is viewed as very unprofessional and against the codes and ethics of the journalism profession. In this case, the question discernable people are asking is “who is the Whistle Blower?”

To those who know, Jafar’s narrative at the Investigative Committee exposed nothing but episodes of a grand plot to blackmail Dr. Ganduje, just to rub the ego of some cabals who believe that power belong to them! But power belongs to God and God alone gives power to whoever He wishes.

More so, for Dokaji to brand Dr. Ganduje an agent of the PDP is not only laughable, but a move that further defines his failed ambition to promote the anti-people project of his paymasters. It is also evident in the fact that the current political relationship between Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi and the leader of PDP in Kano, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has remained an open secret. Everybody knows who Jafar jafar is working for, because who pays the piper, dictates the tune.

To this end, their alliance and selfish ploy to stop the re-election of Governor Ganduje come 2019, must surely fail as the good people of Kano state are already conversant with their antics. Light will always triumph over darkness.

Malam Ibrahim Aliyu is Personal Assistant to Hon. Commissioner of Information, Youths and Culture, Kano State.

