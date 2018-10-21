Police Uncover Bodies Of Abia Pastor, Two Church Members

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

Policemen attached to the Criminal Investigation Department in the Abia State Police command have uncovered the decomposing body of one Pastor Blessed Kelechi in his residence at Umuobia Housing Estate, Olokoro, a suburb of Umuahia, the state capital.

The deceased was the pastor of a new generation church known as the Winds of Glory located at Ohokobe village in Umuahia.

Also found in his residence were the decomposed bodies of his assistance pastor, Ambassador Kalu Ikeagwu, and one Ruth Andrew said to be the church’s women leader

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State CID, Patrick Edung, who led the police operatives to the scene to evacuate the bodies, said the police had commenced investigation into the matter.

He added that some relatives of the deceased had reported the incident to the Police, before the operatives arrived at the scene to evacuate the bodies.

Source: Punch

