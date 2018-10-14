Police Parades Of Human Parts Traffickers, Murders, Kidnappers

Press Briefing

Parade Of Sixteen (16) Vicious And Notorious Suspects For Kidnapping, Murder And Ritual Killings Removing The Male And Female Organs After Killing Their Victims, And Selling Of Human Parts To Personalities In Kogi And Other Neighbouring States And Also Responsible For The Gruesome Murder Of A Police Inspector, Abdul Alfa Attached To Ejule Police Outpost In Kogi State; By The Force Public Relations Officer, Ag. DCP Jimoh Moshood At The Force Headquarters, Abuja. 12th October, 2018.

SUSPECTS

Abdulahi Ibrahim Ali a.k.a (Halims) ‘M’ 35Yrs a native of Ankpa – Principal Suspects

ALHAJI Shaibu Adamu a.k.a AYE-MARINA ‘M’ 43Yrs a native of Ankpa – Principal Suspects

YAKUBU HAMIDU ‘M’ 39Yrs – Gang Leader (Vigilante Commander of Ankpa), a native of Ikanekpo in Ankpa Local Government

UBILE ATTAH ‘M’ 21Yrs a native of Ugwolawo in Ofu LGA (Led and masterminded the killing of the Police Inspector)

JULIUS ALHASSAN ‘M’ 30Yrs a native of Ugwolawo in Ofu LGA

SHEHU HALIRU a.k.a FEDECO ‘M’ 25Yrs a native of Ugwolawo in Ofu LGA

ABDULLAHI TIJANI ‘M’ 27Yrs a native of Ugwolawo in Ofu LGA

AKWU AUDU ‘M’ 21Yrs a native of Ankpa

ALHAJI ABDULLAHI ZAKARI ‘M’ 35Yrs a native of Ankpa

SALE ADAMA ‘M’ 45Yrs a native of Ankpa

MUSA ABDULAHI ‘M’ 32Yrs a native of Ankpa

YAKUBU YAHAYA ‘M’ 30Yrs a native of Ankpa

ADAMA SHAGARI ‘M’ 30Yrs a native of Ankpa

Baba Isah ‘M’ 23Yrs a native of Ankpa

Isaac Alfa ‘M’ 19Yrs a native of Ankpa

Idoko Benjamin ‘M’ 20Yrs a native of Ankpa

Exhibits

One (1) Pump action Rifle Two (2) Locally Fabricated Single Barrel Guns

iii. Three (3) Short Axes

Consequent on the killings of innocent people and the removal of their private parts for ritual purposes in Ankpa town and environs, and the killing of a Police Inspector, Abdul Alfa, at Ejule Police outpost in Ofu LGA while on foot patrol on the 28th November, 2017 snatching the Police rifle in his possession, and several complaints of missing persons received at the Police Stations in Ankpa and environs, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni, concerned with these trends of criminalities in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State and other neighbouring States, directed the IGP Strike Force attached to Operation Absolute Sanity to investigate all these cases, arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

In the course of investigation, it was discovered that this gang from information and intelligence gathered from public spirited individuals and other residents, were responsible for kidnapping, gruesome murder, and ritual killings of innocent people in Kogi State, travellers passing through Kogi State and strangers coming into towns in the area were mostly victims.

YAKUBU HAMIDU ‘M’ 39Yrs – Gang Leader (Vigilante Commander of Ankpa), a native of Ankpa and the vigilante leader in the community along with his vigilante guards are the hit-men responsible for the killings of several victims and removing their organs mostly male and female organs including other body parts such as the head, kidney, and other vital body organs and sell them to personalities within and outside the State for rituals.

During interrogations, the Gang Leader, YAKUBU HAMIDU and his members now in Police custody confessed to the crime and admitted that they were sponsored and working for Abdulahi Ibrahim Ali a.k.a (Halims) and ALHAJI Shaibu Adamu a.k.a AYE-MARINA whom they handover the body parts to after killing their victims and severing their body organs and collecting huge sums of money in hundred thousands of Naira. Aye-Marina’s driver known as Zakaru receives the body parts from Yakubu Hamidu.

Abdulahi Ibrahim Ali a.k.a (Halims) who have volunteered statement to the investigators is now in Police custody and is suspected to have used the proceed of crime to build and own so many properties including big hotels and several filling stations in Kogi State while ALHAJI Shaibu Adamu a.k.a MARINA without known profession or any known means of livelihood was suspected also to have built and own mansions and four (4) filling stations in Ankpa, Kogi State and another four (4) at Onyangede in Benue State with the proceeds of the crime.

The suspects further confessed to the killings and removal of body parts of the following victims

(i) James M (other names yet to be known)

(ii) Christopher (other names yet to be known)

(iii) Mohammed (other names yet to be known)

(iv) Small Case (Real name unknwon)

(v) Omu (other names yet to be known)

(vi) Inspector Abdul Alfa (who was ambushed and axed on his head from behind to death) by Julius Alhasan and his gang.

Yakubu Hamidu, Julius Alhasan, Shehu Haliru, Ubile Attah and Akwu Audu have confessed to the gruesome killing of Inspector Abdul Alfa attached to Ejule Police outpost in Ofu Local Government on 28th November, 2017 and carted away the Police rifle in his possession. The above mentioned exhibits were recovered from their possession on arrest.

All the suspects have made voluntary statements to the Police Investigation Team and have confessed to the various criminal roles they played in the recent kidnapping, gruesome murder and ritual killing attacks on innocent residents and the killing of a Police Inspector, Inspr. Abdul Alfa, attached to Ejule Police Outpost, in Kogi State.

Investigation is being concluded and efforts being intensified to arrest other suspects who include prominent personalities linked to the crime but still at large. They will all be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

Ag. DCP JIMOH MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA

