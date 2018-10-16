Police Confirm Four Dead In Adamawa Mob Attack

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
By 247ureports
72 Views
Posted In
Reports
Posted at
October 16, 2018 5:10 pm
Tagged as
Related

Fayemi Takes Over As Ekiti Governor

We Have No Plan To Take N10 Billion Loan, Benue Govt

Ekiti Group Tasks Fayemi On Open Government And Debts Auditing

We Will Have Free, Fair Elections In 2019 – President Buhari

Timi Frank Lauds Appointment Of Saraki As Atiku Campaign DG

We’ll Make Nigeria Live-Able Again, President Buhari Assures

Blackmailers Have Failed Says Ganduje As He Commissioned Medical Facility

Journalist Appeals For Financial Assistance To Treat Wife’s Breast Cancer

Police Confirm Four Dead In Adamawa Mob Attack

Can INEC Still Be Trusted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Adamawa State Police Command, on Tuesday, confirmed the killing of four travellers with four others hospitalized in an attack by some youths in Bali village of Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The Spokesman of the command, Superintendent of Police Othman Abubakar, who confirmed the incident, said investigation had begun.

Abubakar who said no arrest had been made so far called for calm and cautioned against reprisal attacks.

“We are doing everything to bring the suspects to book, there is no need for reprisal attack as two wrongs do not make a right,” Abubakar said.

Speaking on the incident, the driver of the affected truck, who identified himself as Adamu, said they left Numan on their way to Jalingo when some armed youths directed them to stop.

“I refused to stop seeing that they were armed but they chased me using motor-cycles and caught up with us near Pasham.

“I stopped and we tried to run but they caught up with me and others and started beating us before the people of Pasham came to our rescue.

“Four of my passengers were killed and some injured,” Adamu said.

74 total views, 74 views today

< Previous Article
Fayemi Takes Over As Ekiti Governor
Next Article >
About the Author

Leave A Response