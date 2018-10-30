Police Arrests 400 Followers Of Zakzaky For Burning Police Vehicle

PRESS RELEASE

ARREST OF FOUR HUNDRED (400) MEMBERS OF THE EL-ZAKZAKKY ISLAMIC MOVEMENT OF NIGERIA FOR DISTURBANCE OF PUBLIC PEACE IN THE FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY (FCT), ABUJA AND THE SETTING ABLAZE OF POLICE PATROL VEHICLE, TODAY 30th OCTOBER, 2018

IGP condemns the unprovoked attack on Police personnel and the setting ablaze of Police vehicle; directs a total clamp-down on the perpetrators, thorough investigation and prosecution of the members of the El-Zakzakky Islamic Movement of Nigeria, now in Police custody.

Four Hundred (400) members of the group arrested today for disturbance of public peace and law and order in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and setting ablaze of Police vehicle and those arrested with thirty One (31) bottles of petrol bombs and other dangerous weapons, now in Police Custody, will all be arraigned in Court after investigation under Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act 2013.

Commissioners of Police in States with presence of El-Zakzakky Islamic Movement Groups are now on Red-alert to deal decisively in accordance with the law and prevent the group from causing breakdown of law and order in those States

Consequent on the disturbance of public peace, unprovoked attack on Police personnel and the setting ablaze of Police vehicle in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja today, 30th October, 2018 by members of the El-Zakzakky Islamic Movement of Nigeria, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni has placed the Commissioners of Police and their personnel in States with presence of El-Zakzakky Islamic Movement on Red-alert. They are to deal decisively in accordance with the law with the sect and prevent the group from causing breakdown of law and order in those States.

The IGP condemns the attack and has directed a total clamp-down on the perpetrators within the ambit of the law, thorough investigation and prosecution of the members of the El-Zakzakky Islamic Movement of Nigeria, now in Police custody. Four Hundred (400) members of the group arrested today for disturbance of public peace and law and order in the FCT and setting ablaze of Police vehicle, and those arrested with thirty One (31) bottles of petrol bombs and other dangerous weapon, now in Police Custody, will be arraigned in Court on completion of investigation for acts and offences prohibited under the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act 2013. The Force will not condone lawlessness and disturbance of public peace by any group(s) under any guise that runs contrary to the constitutional provisions and other enabling laws on preservation of law and order and protection of lives and property of all Nigerians. The full weight of the law will be applied on perpetrators of violence and lawlessness that can lead to breach of the peace, and law and order anywhere in the country. Members of the public in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other contiguous States to the FCT are hereby implored to be vigilant and go about their lawful engagements without fear or apprehension, as the situation has been fully brought under control.

Ag. DCP JIMOH MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA

96 total views, 25 views today