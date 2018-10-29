Peter Obi Best Running Mate For Atiku, Says Ex-Kogi Gov

October 29, 2018
Former Governor of Kogi State, Chief Clarence Olafemi yesterday noted that his Anambra State counterpart, Mr. Peter Obi was the best running mate for the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in 2019.

Olufemi made the recommendation while addressing journalists in Lokoja, the Kogi capital yesterday, noting that it “is high time the Igbos should have a rethink, re-organise themselves so that they do not suffer similar fate of the past.”

He explained that Obi’s choice as Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 presidential contest “is definitely the best thing for the PDP in particular and Nigeria in general.”

On this note, Olufemi urged the leaders of the Igbos “to resolve their differences and support Obi so that they can come into the mainstream of Nigeria politics which is the first step for them to become the President of Nigeria.”

The former governor equally appealed “to the leaders of the Igbos, especially in the PDP, to take Obi’s choice as a God-given to bring the Igbo back to the mainstream of the country politics and leadership that have eluded them for some time now.

Source: ThisDay

