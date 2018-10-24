PDP Yet To Name Further Members of Presidential Campaign Council

October 24, 2018

Press Statement

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to a

phony post circulating in the social media and purporting that the PDP

has released further names to make up its 2019 Presidential Campaign

Council.

The fabricators of the post even went further to allocate offices to

certain individuals, claimingsame to be officially assigned by the

leadership of our great party.

For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP has not released any further names

other than those earlier released as members of the Presidential

Campaign Council.

Currently, the only names and offices assigned and released by the party

are those of the Director-General and Zonal Coordinators of the 2019

Presidential campaign as follows:

1. H.E Dr. Bukola Saraki – Director-General

2. H.E Aminu Waziri Tambuwal – Zonal Coordinator, North West.

3. H.E Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo – Zonal Coordinator, North East

4. H.E. Dr. Samuel Ortom – Zonal Coordinator, North Central.

5. H.E Nyesom Wike – Zonal Coordinator South South

6. H.E Ayodele Fayose – Zonal Coordinator, South West

7. H.E Engr. Dave Umahi – Zonal Coordinator South East.

8. H.E Kabiru Tanimu Turaki SAN- Chairman, Legal Matters

9. H.E. Emmanuel Udom – Chairman, Fund Raising Committee

The PDP cautions that any other names being bandied around and purported

to have emanated from the party should be discountenanced accordingly.

The party therefore urges all members to remain calm and await further

announcement by the National Working Committee on the composition of the

Campaign Council in due course.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

66 total views, 21 views today