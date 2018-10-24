PDP Yet To Name Further Members of Presidential Campaign Council

October 24, 2018

Press Statement

The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to a
phony post circulating in the social media and purporting that the PDP
has released further names to make up its 2019 Presidential Campaign
Council.

The fabricators of the post even went further to allocate offices to
certain individuals, claimingsame to be officially assigned by the
leadership of our great party.

For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP has not released any further names
other than those earlier released as members of the Presidential
Campaign Council.

Currently, the only names and offices assigned and released by the party
are those of the Director-General and Zonal Coordinators of the 2019
Presidential campaign as follows:

1. H.E Dr. Bukola Saraki – Director-General

2. H.E Aminu Waziri Tambuwal – Zonal Coordinator, North West.

3. H.E Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo – Zonal Coordinator, North East

4. H.E. Dr. Samuel Ortom – Zonal Coordinator, North Central.

5. H.E Nyesom Wike – Zonal Coordinator South South

6. H.E Ayodele Fayose – Zonal Coordinator, South West

7. H.E Engr. Dave Umahi – Zonal Coordinator South East.

8. H.E Kabiru Tanimu Turaki SAN- Chairman, Legal Matters

9. H.E. Emmanuel Udom – Chairman, Fund Raising Committee

The PDP cautions that any other names being bandied around and purported
to have emanated from the party should be discountenanced accordingly.

The party therefore urges all members to remain calm and await further
announcement by the National Working Committee on the composition of the
Campaign Council in due course.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

