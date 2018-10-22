October 22, 2018

PDP Queries Buhari’s Protection of Indicted NHIS Executive Secretary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari

to come out clear on why he has been protective of the Executive

Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Prof. Usman

Yakubu, who has been variously indicted for alleged corrupt practices,

including the reported siphoning of over N25 billion from the coffers of

the agency

The party said with Monday’s forceful repression of the suspension of

the Executive Secretary by the NHIS Governing Council over humongous

corruption allegation and abuse of office, it has become clear that the

Presidency cabal is directly complicit in the NHIS fraud and is seeking

every means to ensure a cover up.

Nigerians can recall that this same Executive Secretary was in July 2017

suspended by the Minister of Health over alleged gross misconduct and

corrupt practices, only for President Buhari, upon his return to the

country in February, 2018, reinstated him while he was still a guest of

the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The PDP invites Nigerians to note how the Presidency has continued to

provide official cover for accused official even without the slightest

investigation on the allegations and sanction by both the minister and

the Governing Council.

We ask: Why is the Presidency protecting an official of government

openly indicted for corruption? What is the Presidency trying to conceal

by ensuring that Prof. Yusuf remains the Executive Secretary after his

indictment?

Furthermore, why is the Presidency vehemently opposed to any form of

investigation on the activities of NHIS under Prof. Yakubu? Is it true

that there are fears in the Presidency that an investigation will expose

the alleged involvement of individuals close to the President in the

reported fraud in the scheme?

Finally, while the PDP describes as reprehensible that an administration

which prides itself as fighting corruption will continue to provide

official cover for its officials indicted of corruption, the party urges

Nigerians to continue to hold President Buhari responsible for the

corruption in NHIS, as well as the siphoning of trillions of naira from

various agencies, under his watch.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

