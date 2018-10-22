October 22, 2018
Press Statement
PDP Queries Buhari’s Protection of Indicted NHIS Executive Secretary
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari
to come out clear on why he has been protective of the Executive
Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Prof. Usman
Yakubu, who has been variously indicted for alleged corrupt practices,
including the reported siphoning of over N25 billion from the coffers of
the agency
The party said with Monday’s forceful repression of the suspension of
the Executive Secretary by the NHIS Governing Council over humongous
corruption allegation and abuse of office, it has become clear that the
Presidency cabal is directly complicit in the NHIS fraud and is seeking
every means to ensure a cover up.
Nigerians can recall that this same Executive Secretary was in July 2017
suspended by the Minister of Health over alleged gross misconduct and
corrupt practices, only for President Buhari, upon his return to the
country in February, 2018, reinstated him while he was still a guest of
the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The PDP invites Nigerians to note how the Presidency has continued to
provide official cover for accused official even without the slightest
investigation on the allegations and sanction by both the minister and
the Governing Council.
We ask: Why is the Presidency protecting an official of government
openly indicted for corruption? What is the Presidency trying to conceal
by ensuring that Prof. Yusuf remains the Executive Secretary after his
indictment?
Furthermore, why is the Presidency vehemently opposed to any form of
investigation on the activities of NHIS under Prof. Yakubu? Is it true
that there are fears in the Presidency that an investigation will expose
the alleged involvement of individuals close to the President in the
reported fraud in the scheme?
Finally, while the PDP describes as reprehensible that an administration
which prides itself as fighting corruption will continue to provide
official cover for its officials indicted of corruption, the party urges
Nigerians to continue to hold President Buhari responsible for the
corruption in NHIS, as well as the siphoning of trillions of naira from
various agencies, under his watch.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
