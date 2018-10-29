October 28, 2018

Press Statement

PDP Challenges Buhari to Speak Out on Indictment by His Finance Minister

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenges President Muhammadu Buhari

to speak out on the declaration by Finance Minister, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed,

that the policies of his administration were hurting the nation and

destroying investor- confidence in our economy.

The party said the declaration by the minister is a vindication of its

stand that the Buhari administration was responsible for the nation’s

economic woes and expressed dismay that President Buhari has kept mum on

the issue since the minister made her declaration last week.

Though the minister particularly alluded to the administration of the

colossal fines imposed on MTN Nigeria and four banks, available data

showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government has been

subjecting businesses to very harsh and punitive policies, leading to

the dearth of both domestic and foreign direct investments and its

attendant economic hardship on the citizenry.

The PDP had always alerted the nation of the negative impact of the

harsh economic policies, high-handedness and vindictiveness of the

Buhari administration on investors. This is in addition to heavy and

multiple taxations, import and foreign currency restrictions, clampdown

on free trade, corruption and avoidable flops, which have continued to

scare investors away from our country.

Today, investors in key sectors are pulling out their interests, foreign

revenue is dwindling by the day and our economy has continued to dip

under President Buhari, with no hope in sight.

Only last month, the same Minister of Finance alerted that the nation

was facing revenue challenges; a development that stems directly from

the harsh policies of the Buhari administration, coupled with its

incompetence and lack of creative ability to engage in the global market

and run a productive economy.

The PDP invites Nigerians to hold President Buhari responsible for the

economic disaster and the hardship that our nation has faced in the last

three and half years.

Our party restates that if President Buhari had heed wise counsel to

accept his incompetence and hands off economic issues, end corruption in

his Presidency and allow better hands to manage the economy, our nation

would not be in the quagmire we are in today.

The PDP, however, urges Nigerians not to despair as it has succeeded in

throwing up a very credible, visionary and result-oriented Presidential

candidate in Atiku Abubakar, in line with the determination to open a

new era of economic prosperity and national cohesion under the PDP, come

May 29, 2019.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

