October 28, 2018
Press Statement
PDP Challenges Buhari to Speak Out on Indictment by His Finance Minister
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenges President Muhammadu Buhari
to speak out on the declaration by Finance Minister, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed,
that the policies of his administration were hurting the nation and
destroying investor- confidence in our economy.
The party said the declaration by the minister is a vindication of its
stand that the Buhari administration was responsible for the nation’s
economic woes and expressed dismay that President Buhari has kept mum on
the issue since the minister made her declaration last week.
Though the minister particularly alluded to the administration of the
colossal fines imposed on MTN Nigeria and four banks, available data
showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government has been
subjecting businesses to very harsh and punitive policies, leading to
the dearth of both domestic and foreign direct investments and its
attendant economic hardship on the citizenry.
The PDP had always alerted the nation of the negative impact of the
harsh economic policies, high-handedness and vindictiveness of the
Buhari administration on investors. This is in addition to heavy and
multiple taxations, import and foreign currency restrictions, clampdown
on free trade, corruption and avoidable flops, which have continued to
scare investors away from our country.
Today, investors in key sectors are pulling out their interests, foreign
revenue is dwindling by the day and our economy has continued to dip
under President Buhari, with no hope in sight.
Only last month, the same Minister of Finance alerted that the nation
was facing revenue challenges; a development that stems directly from
the harsh policies of the Buhari administration, coupled with its
incompetence and lack of creative ability to engage in the global market
and run a productive economy.
The PDP invites Nigerians to hold President Buhari responsible for the
economic disaster and the hardship that our nation has faced in the last
three and half years.
Our party restates that if President Buhari had heed wise counsel to
accept his incompetence and hands off economic issues, end corruption in
his Presidency and allow better hands to manage the economy, our nation
would not be in the quagmire we are in today.
The PDP, however, urges Nigerians not to despair as it has succeeded in
throwing up a very credible, visionary and result-oriented Presidential
candidate in Atiku Abubakar, in line with the determination to open a
new era of economic prosperity and national cohesion under the PDP, come
May 29, 2019.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
