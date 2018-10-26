October 26, 2018

PDP Challenges Buhari Over Fresh Certificate Saga…Charges Him To Do The Needful

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charges President Muhammadu Buhari to

show proof of his vaunted integrity by presenting his academic

documents, if he has any, to the Independent National Electoral

Commission (INEC) and put to an end his certificate saga.

The PDP also urges President Buhari to fulfil his obligation like other

Presidential candidates, instead of bugging the commission with

affidavits.

The PDP said while its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has

submitted his educational and other relevant documents to INEC,

President Buhari is rather seeking ways to short-circuit the system,

instead of complying with set rules.

Indeed, a situation where President Buhari has been dodging the

certificate issue raises huge questions of integrity, which demands that

he makes available his credentials, or apologize to Nigerians, if he has

none, so that the nation can move ahead.

President Buhari knows by now that Nigerians are no longer interested in

his claims in an affidavit wherein he stated; “I am the above-named

person and the deponent of this affidavit herein. All my academic

qualification documents as filled in my Presidential form, APC/001/2015

are currently with the Secretary of the Military Board as of the time of

this affidavit.”

PDP maintains that integrity strictly demands that President Buhari,

particularly as the commander-in-chief, writes to the military

authorities directing them to forward his claimed credentials to INEC,

as requisite evidence of compliance with a key requirement for election

into the Office of the President, under section 131 (d) of the 1999

Constitution (as amended).

That President Buhari and the previous INEC succeeded in circumventing

the law in 2015 does not make such acceptable in our current electoral

process.

Moreover, President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) must

realize that even their followers, that were beguiled in 2015, are

currently not prepared to accept ‘NEPA bill’ as WAEC certificate in the

2019 elections.

This is particularly as the certificate scandal contributes to the

erosion of Mr. President’s rectitude to check the humongous corruption,

ineptitude and recklessness among his officials which has brought the

nation to its knees under his administration.

Furthermore, President Buhari’s failure to tidy up such grey areas also

contributes to his inability to cultivate and earn the productive

followership of the youth and the respect of the international

community, resulting in retardation in national productivity and dearth

of international development partnership in the last three and half

years.

This situation has even been worsened by the revelations that President

Buhari’s ministers and aides parade forged certificates.

No country makes meaningful progress with persons with this educational

pedigrees in it’s leadeership.

The PDP, therefore, urges President Buhari to do the needful so as not

to cause any frictions that will put INEC under further pressure ahead

of the 2019 general elections.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

