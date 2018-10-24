PDP Berates APC Over Fabrications Against Atiku, Obi

October 24, 2018
Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the combination of its
Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, former
governor Peter Obi has been well-received by Nigerians across board,
contrary to spurious publications being sponsored by the All
Progressives Congress (APC).
The party said the APC, and the Buhari Presidency, having failed to stop
the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as Presidential candidate; having failed
in their attempts to smear him with unfounded allegations, have now
resorted to attacking our vice Presidential candidate and trying to
create the impression that he is not well received in some parts of the
country.
The PDP is already aware of how the APC has paid millions of naira to
hack writers to spin negative narratives with a view to create an
impression of disagreement and bad blood among our leaders and members
across the northern and southern divides, who have since aligned with
the Atiku/Obi ticket.
The PDP and majority of Nigerians are aware that the APC and the
Muhammadu Buhari Presidency have been jittery since the emergence of
Atiku Abubakar as our Presidential candidate, a disposition that
heightened with the choice of Peter Obi as his running mate, hence their
frenzy to cause confusion within our fold.
The PDP restates that the combination of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi,
with their internationally acclaimed forthrightness, hard work,
ingenuity and managerial competencies, guarantee a prudent and
result-oriented administration that will liberate our nation from the
economic shackles which the wasteful, incompetent, and deceptive APC
administration has plunged our nation into.
Furthermore, the Buhari Presidency and APC’s unrelenting resort to
fabrications and personal attacks against our candidates instead of
presenting their claimed achievements and programmes to Nigerians,
confirms that they have nothing to offer as they have been trending on
false performance claims and propaganda.
On our own part, the PDP, as a Pan Nigerian and performance-oriented
political party, will never descend to the shallows with the fading APC
and the Buhari Presidency, but focus on how to salvage our nation from
the economic hardship, acute hunger and starvation as well as the daily
bloodletting that have become the order of the day under the President
Buhari administration.
Nigerians have gone through enough pain and anguish under President
Buhari and no amount of smear campaign and personal attack on our
candidates will ever whittle their resolve to vote in Atiku Abubakar and
Peter Obi with their proven political will and commitment to the welfare
of Nigerians.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
