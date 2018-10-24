PDP Berates APC Over Fabrications Against Atiku, Obi

October 24, 2018

Press Statement

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the combination of its

Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, former

governor Peter Obi has been well-received by Nigerians across board,

contrary to spurious publications being sponsored by the All

Progressives Congress (APC).

The party said the APC, and the Buhari Presidency, having failed to stop

the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as Presidential candidate; having failed

in their attempts to smear him with unfounded allegations, have now

resorted to attacking our vice Presidential candidate and trying to

create the impression that he is not well received in some parts of the

country.

The PDP is already aware of how the APC has paid millions of naira to

hack writers to spin negative narratives with a view to create an

impression of disagreement and bad blood among our leaders and members

across the northern and southern divides, who have since aligned with

the Atiku/Obi ticket.

The PDP and majority of Nigerians are aware that the APC and the

Muhammadu Buhari Presidency have been jittery since the emergence of

Atiku Abubakar as our Presidential candidate, a disposition that

heightened with the choice of Peter Obi as his running mate, hence their

frenzy to cause confusion within our fold.

The PDP restates that the combination of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi,

with their internationally acclaimed forthrightness, hard work,

ingenuity and managerial competencies, guarantee a prudent and

result-oriented administration that will liberate our nation from the

economic shackles which the wasteful, incompetent, and deceptive APC

administration has plunged our nation into.

Furthermore, the Buhari Presidency and APC’s unrelenting resort to

fabrications and personal attacks against our candidates instead of

presenting their claimed achievements and programmes to Nigerians,

confirms that they have nothing to offer as they have been trending on

false performance claims and propaganda.

On our own part, the PDP, as a Pan Nigerian and performance-oriented

political party, will never descend to the shallows with the fading APC

and the Buhari Presidency, but focus on how to salvage our nation from

the economic hardship, acute hunger and starvation as well as the daily

bloodletting that have become the order of the day under the President

Buhari administration.

Nigerians have gone through enough pain and anguish under President

Buhari and no amount of smear campaign and personal attack on our

candidates will ever whittle their resolve to vote in Atiku Abubakar and

Peter Obi with their proven political will and commitment to the welfare

of Nigerians.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

