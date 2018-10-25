Osita Okechukwu Is A Liability To The Apc, And An Enemy To Buhari – By Onwuasoanya FCC Jones

I could not watch the television appearance of the Director-general of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu. I am told he was a guest on the popular Sunrise Daily breakfast program of the Channels Television, where he went to vent his frustration over his personal and usual failures. The likes of Osita Okechukwu can only win elections through fraud, and he begins to complain if any attempt is made to ensure transparency in the conduct of elections. He is friends with Ahmed Gulaks and Inibehe Okoris of this world. For him, the only electoral process that is favorable is the one in which he is allowed to sit in his hotel room and concoct results. The likes of Osita Okechukwu are democratic terrorists whom we shall continue to frustrate their fraudulent efforts till they take the back seat in our democracy.

From some transcripts I have read of that appearance, it is obvious that the perennial political failure is yet to come over the jinx cast on him by his own people of Enugu State. Even in his native Eke in Udi LGA of the State he is more or less a stranger, as the people can hardly recognize him if they see him on the road, except for those who are fortunate to own televisions or read newspapers. The impression of majority of the people of Eke about Osita is that he is aloof, untrustworthy and self-centered. Such a person shouldn’t have had any business getting involved in democratic politicking, had we being in a country where adequate background checks are carried out before people are given political relevance.

Osita Okechukwu is seen by some people as being good at political propaganda and maybe, marketing, but lacks the necessary political skills to win elections. Even in this department of politics where he undoubtedly made his name, he is steadily losing his audience, as a result of his desperation to dress in oversized robes. Being one of those who constituted the major clogs on President Muhammadu Buhari’s earlier political wheels, Osita Okechukwu has never won his ward for any political Party he has ever identified with.

Okechukwu is a liability to any political Party he has ever identified with as he lacks the precedents to win the people’s trust. He is also a man drowning in the ocean of inferiority complex.

If he had good sense of judgement, he would have known that his position today as the DG of Voice of Nigeria was made possible by Governor Rochas Okorocha, whose involvement in the President Muhammadu Buhari campaign in 2015 was to a large extent instrumental to the victory of the APC. Governor Okorocha remains the only Southeast leader of the APC who turned in the highest number of votes to the APC in 2015. Governor Okorocha led the Party in Imo State to win two House of Representatives seats, one Senatorial seat, the governorship seat and 22 House of Assembly seats out of 27.

Governor Rochas Okorocha remains the biggest financier of the Party in the Southeast and as well its biggest mobilizer since 2013. Osita Okechukwu, is only interested in getting hold of Party funds which he allegedly diverts to personal use, without giving a hoot whatever happens to the Party. As a man who sees politics as trade rather than as an opportunity to serve the people, Osita Okechukwu has not hidden his nonchalance over the Party’s success in the Southeast.

If Osita Okechukwu is not a liability to the Party in the Southeast, let him show us a single picture or video of any rally he has organized for the Party or for the re-election bid of Mr. President in Enugu State in the past three years. If he is not a political businessman who is only interested in what pecuniary profits that would come to him through the Party, let him show the world any evidence that he has used the opportunities given to him by the Party to benefit even if it is just ten people in Udi LGA. This explains why he is seen as a political outcast by the people.

How else would one, a Party chieftain for that matter, declare his opposition to the second term bid of the President than what Osita Okechukwu said today on Channels Television? He made it clear that he went to the national Chairman of the Party and demanded that His Excellency Owelle Rochas Okorocha should be frustrated out of the Party. Anyone who loves the Party would know that Osita never meant well for the President. How could you be enjoying the President’s appointment yet, openly and boldly request that the President’s strongest supporter in the region be removed?

Okechukwu’s claim that Governor Okorocha has lost base with the people of Imo State and the Church is a fallacy and he knows it. There is no sitting governor anywhere in Nigeria that enjoys the level of popularity which His Excellency Owelle Rochas Okorocha enjoys among the people of the State. He is also at peace with the Church, as he is the governor that has most propagated the gospel of Christ through his office than any other governor.

Onwuasoanya FCC Jones is the State Publicity Secretary of the APC in Imo State. He writes from Imo State.

