Okorocha Tells His Faction Of APC Remain Calm And Quiet

PRESS RELEASE

THE ADJOURNMENT OF THE CASE OVER THE GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATE OF IMO APC TO TUESDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2018

Following the adjournment of the matter over the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state to Tuesday, October 23, 2018, the governor and leader of the party in the state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has urged members of the party in the state to remain calm and continue to ensure peace.

The governor advised the APC members in the state to avoid comments and actions that could cause undue tension or constitute threat to the peace of the state.

He equally urged members of the party to maintain their faith in the judiciary which has always ensured that truth prevails over falsehood and deceit.

The governor further advised APC members in the state to also avoid media comments that could be contemptuous and see the whole legal tussle as part of the indices of the nation’s growing democracy.

Sam Onwuemedo

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

