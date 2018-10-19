Nnamdi Kanu To Address ‘Biafrans’ On Sunday – Kanu’s Brother

The brother [Prince Emma Kanu] to the leader of the indigenous peoples of Biafra [IPOB], Prince Nnamdi Kanu has confirmed the reappearance of Prince Nnamdi Kanu in Jerusalem. He made the confirmation to 247ureports.com on Friday October 19, 2018 over the telephone.

While making the confirmation, Prince Emma Kanu indicated that Prince Nnamdi Kanu will be making a public broadcast on Radio Biafra on Sunday October 21st 2018 by 6pm. “He will speak to Biafrans, friends of Biafrans and the world at large on his whereabout over a year and what transpired on 14th of September, 2017 as the Nigeria military invaded his father’s compound.”

The brother declined to state how Nnamdi Kanu managed to make it to Israel.

