Nnamdi Kanu To Address ‘Biafrans’ On Sunday – Kanu’s Brother

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
By 247ureports
235 Views
Posted In
News
Posted at
October 19, 2018 10:28 pm
Tagged as
Related

Collapse Of Abia Govt Imminent, Alcohol Abuse, Easy Women, Gov Wife Goes Reckless

Audio: Fayose Rebuff’s EFCC Interrogators

EFCC Gets Detention Order Against Fayose For 15days

Fayose Must Not Die In Your Custody, Timi Frank Warns EFCC

How Vested Interests Are Tearing APC Zamfara Apart

APGA Gets 7 Day Ultimatum To Remove Ojukwu’s Pictures From Campaign Materials

Nigeria Is Set To Stay The World’s Poverty Capital For At Least A Generation

Peter Obi Distributes Millions To Atiku’s Wives, Associates

Nnamdi Kanu To Address ‘Biafrans’ On Sunday – Kanu’s Brother

Can INEC Still Be Trusted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The brother [Prince Emma Kanu] to the leader of the indigenous peoples of Biafra [IPOB], Prince Nnamdi Kanu has confirmed the reappearance of Prince Nnamdi Kanu in Jerusalem. He made the confirmation to 247ureports.com on Friday October 19, 2018 over the telephone.

While making the confirmation, Prince Emma Kanu indicated that Prince Nnamdi Kanu will be making a public broadcast on Radio Biafra on Sunday October 21st 2018 by 6pm. “He will speak to Biafrans, friends of Biafrans and the world at large on his whereabout over a year and what transpired on 14th of September, 2017 as the Nigeria military invaded his father’s compound.”

The brother declined to state how Nnamdi Kanu managed to make it to Israel.

Stay tuned for more comprehensive report

243 total views, 59 views today

< Previous Article
Collapse Of Abia Govt Imminent, Alcohol Abuse, Easy Women, Gov Wife Goes Reckless
Next Article >
About the Author

Leave A Response