Nnamdi Kanu Opens Twitter Account

The leader of the Indigenious People of Biafra [IPOB], Prince Nnamdi Kanu has opened a Twitter account.

This information was made public through the publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful. According to the publicity secretary, “This is officially to notify the public the Twitter handle of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We also urged the public to avoid fake and duplication of our leader’s Twitter account“.

