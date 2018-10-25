N30b Refund: Group Lashes Fayose On Attempt To Cause Rift Between Fayemi, Ekiti People

…says ex-governor should face his court cases

The Ekiti integrity Group (EIG) has accused the former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr .Ayodele Fayose of attempts to. cause confusion in the state by recklessly accusing the Dr. Kayode Fayemi,- led All Progressives Congress (APC) Government of withholding the sum of N30 billion purportedly released by the Federal Government to the State last week, which he alleged was to be used to settle his election expenses.

The group noted that the statement released by Fayose’s media aides, has further confirmed the cliché that a Leopard cannot change its skin and that they are actually behaving true to type.

The group’s statement signed and released by its President, Dr Raphael Kolawole, alleged that the former governor and his Media managers, lacks decorum and has being a source of disgrace to the state, since his emergence as a politician in the state.

It also wondered how the former governor would want to malign the person of the new governor, and thereby put his administration on a collision course with the people of the state, by driving a wedge between him and the people.

The statement reads “We understand Fayose’s media attack dogs are at the moment, jobless and are prowling about looking for every opportunity to paint the new state government in bad light in the eyes of the people.

” However, let us tell them through this medium that the Ekiti people are wiser now, and cannot be easily misled led again by the former state governor, whose tenure was synonymous with killings, looting, unprecedented failure and torture of the masses, especially workers, who he owed over eight months salaries.

An alleged faceless group , said to be fronting for the Media managers of the former governor, in a release issued on Tuesday and signed by one Comrade Ogunlola Olatunde, designated as its Convener, in a statement on Tuesday, described the statement issued by the Governor Fayemi’s media aide Yinka Oyebode, denying receipt of the N30billion as criminally fraudulent, insisting that the federal government released the fund just as it released N16 billion to the Osun State government before the last month governorship election.

“”One would have thought that by now, Fayose’s aides would be sobered by the event of the moment, as their boss is now a guest of the anti-graft agency, the EFCC, answering questions on the diversion and misappropriation of public funds.

” However, the pack of hyenas, who are obviously not educated enough to understand that the allocations from the Federal Government are not hand-outs and cannot be manipulated, have distorted facts and attempted to bring down an administration, that is working hard to clear the mess they (former administration) have created in the state.

“We advised them and their incarcerated boss to face the various court cases that he is billed to face, in the nearest future and discontinue their mischievous and wayward ways”. The statement advised.

Checks at the Federal Ministry of Finance by Stakeholders were said to have revealed that Ekiti State has not received any form of financial support since Dr Kayode Fayemi was sworn in as the Governor of the state last week.

“We have not transferred any fund to Ekiti State, since last month’s allocation collected by the outgone administration. The government is barely one week in office and it is not even time for that, so how could the state have collected any money at all, for that matter? The source within the ministry was said to have stated.

