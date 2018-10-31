Martyrs Killed At Zuba By The Army Laid To Rest

Loading ...
The six people killed by the Nigerian Army at Zuba while on a solemn religious procession of Arbaeen last Saturday have been buried this afternoon.
Final burial rites were conducted, with the Head of the Martyrs Foundation of the Islamic Movement , Sheikh Abdulhamid Bello leading the funeral prayers.
Those buried were;
1 – ABDULAZIZ MAIGANA
2 – SA’EDU KHALIL JIKAMSHI
3 – ABU DUJJANA IBRAHIM SULEJA
4 – UKASHA ISA MADALLA
5 – MILA’ILU KUDAN KADUNA
6 – RABI’U ABDULWAHAB MALUMFASHI.
