Martyrs Killed At Zuba By The Army Laid To Rest

The six people killed by the Nigerian Army at Zuba while on a solemn religious procession of Arbaeen last Saturday have been buried this afternoon.

Final burial rites were conducted, with the Head of the Martyrs Foundation of the Islamic Movement , Sheikh Abdulhamid Bello leading the funeral prayers.

Those buried were;

1 – ABDULAZIZ MAIGANA

2 – SA’EDU KHALIL JIKAMSHI

3 – ABU DUJJANA IBRAHIM SULEJA

4 – UKASHA ISA MADALLA

5 – MILA’ILU KUDAN KADUNA

6 – RABI’U ABDULWAHAB MALUMFASHI.

– Source: https://reflection-online.com/2018/10/31/martyrs-killed-at-zuba-by-the-army-gloriously-laid-to-rest/

