Late Agom Adara: Ashiru, PDP Team Pay Condolence Visit

. . . as Adara Traditional Council meets on burial date

KACHIA – Hon. Isa Ashiru, Kaduna State gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), party yesteray cut short his visit to the United Arab Emirate (UAE) to pay his condolence to Adara Trational Council over the abduction and murder of the late Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Rapheal Maiwada penultimate week Saturday by yet to be ascertain kidnappers.

Meanwhile, the Adara Traditional Council met yesterday in Kachia to agree on a date for the final burial rites of their traditional leader.

The late traditional ruler of Adara land was returning from a security meeting with governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state in Kaduna after a bloody skirmish between Hausa/Fulani residents of Kasuwan Magani, and native adara people left an official death toll of 55. He was kidnapped about 35km to Kachia, Headquaters of Adara Chiefdom, while his police orderly and three traditional guards were shot death. His wife, who was also kidnaped with him was later freed two days after. An undisclosed sum was paid as ransome for his release, but his corpse was later found near Kateri, along Abuja-Kaduna Highway four days later.

An emotional Ashiru, spoke tersely after being received by the traditional council led by Wazirin Adara, Engr. Bawa Magaji Kufana.

Ashiru who thanked the council for its warmth even in grief said: “I had some very useful discussion with him a day after I won the primary election. He gave very wise advice. He however said that he was looking forward to traveling out to take care of his health. He was a great leader. May he find a place in Paradise.”

Kaduna State Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Felix Hassan who also addressed the Adara Traditional Council said: “The tragedy that has befallen the Adara nation is tragedy that has affected us all. This is far way beyond politics and we must collectively fine a solution to this.

“The PDP family in Kaduna State is here to mourn with the Adara nation because this chiedom and even this palace that we are today seated in, is a creation of the PDP.

“But we mourn him not as a party member, but as a great man who thought us how to lead people; how to be loyal to our leaders and make peace the cornestone of our relation with everyone.

“Let the death of our king give rise to sustainable unity of all the people on our lands so that we can form a united front to tackle this evil. May God provide for his widow and all his dependants,” he said.

The Wazirin Adara, Engr. Bawa Magaji Kufana said, “we are still mourning our late leader. But we have to follow tradition. Your coming coincided with our Traditional Council Meeting today. After today’s meeting, we shall come up with the date for his burial rites. But we shall not announce it yet. We shall first pass it to Kaduna State government and also to the Church. When a common date is agreed upon, we shall then announce it to the public.

“In conslucion I thank our visitors for their kind gesture and wished them safe journey back,” he said.

Shortly after, Ashiru and his team arrived the palace home of the late Agom where he condoled his widow, Mr. Victoria Maiwada esconced by her children, relations and well-wishers.

He said: “I have come here as one who feels the death of your husband as a personal tragedy for me. I am also deeply murning him. My prayers is that God will give you the strenght to overcome this shocking lose and to give you the means to take care of the children. You can however count on me any time,” he assured her.

On her part, she said: “I have gone through a lot of trauma. I belive that he was killed so that no other person will go through the ordeals he went through. May his death be the last of its kind on our soil. Let it not be that he died for nothing. She thank Ashiru for coming and wished him and his entourage safe journey home.

Feilding questiions after the visit, Ashiru said, “you can see that the security situation in Kaduna state has become a desperate issue. It is no longer a matter of ordinary people like you and I. Even those who are very refered are not spared. Security should be given priorty attention, followed by sustainable peace. In the absence of the two no progreess can me made in our state,” he said.

On the entourage of Ashiru were his running mate, Hon. Sunday Marshall Katung, (Reps, Zangon Kataf/Jaba Federal constituency); former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engr. Andrew Yakubu; mercurial former Kaduna State chapter of the PDP, Alh. Yaro Makama. There were also former Reps members from Kaduna State, former Commissioners of the state and many pary big wigs.

