Kaduna Crisis: “Kidnapped Monarch Is Dead, Murdered” – El Rufai

The Kaduna State government on Friday has confirmed the killing of the kidnapped monarch of Atom Adara, Maiwada Galadima.

Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Samuel Aruwan, who described the killing of the monarch in Kachia Local Government Area of the state as inhuman, disclosed this in a statement.

Galadima’s body was found close to a bush along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway in Kateri in the early hours of Friday, according to the statement.

While calling for calm in all the communities, he assured residents that those responsible for the killing would be arrested and punished.

Aruwan further said a 24-hour curfew has been reimposed on Kaduna metropolis and environs effective from 11am today.

The statement reads, “The Kaduna State Government has reinstated a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis and environs, Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru, Kateri and Kachia. The curfew is effective from 11am today, Friday, 26th October 2018 and will remain in force until further notice.

“This is a necessary step to help maintain peace as we mourn the death of HRH Agom Adara, who we lost in the early hours of today to the criminals who abducted him last week.

“The Kaduna State Government calls for calm in all our communities. The criminal elements who perpetrated this crime should not be allowed to divide us.

“This is a struggle between good, decent, law-abiding people trying to uphold the peace and criminals who want to divide and destroy. It is not a struggle between religious or ethnic groups. Let no criminal find succour in faith or tribe.

“Let us unite against every criminal activity. Let us stand together as human beings who have a right to live in peace.”

Maiwada Galadima, Chief of Adara Chiefdom in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and his wife were kidnapped along Kaduna/Kachia Road on October 19.

