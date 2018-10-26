Kaduna Crisis: Igbo Community Postpones Cultural Festival

This was even as it commended the state government efforts in engaging stakeholders towards peaceful resolutions.

In a press statement issued toTribune Online on Friday and signed by the President General and Secretary General of ICWA, Mr Chris Nnoli and Walter Temple respectively commiserated with the bereaved families of those who lost their loved ones during the crisis.

The statement averred that because of the security challenges facing the state in recent times, it has postponed the cultural festival and Igbo day as a result of the security challenges facing the state in recent times.

It said a new date will be fixed if the security situation improves, imploring Igbos in the state to be law abiding.

Commenting further, the statement commended the state government efforts in tackling the crisis since violence erupted last week Thursday.

It also commended the security agencies in exhibiting a high level of professionalism in trying to curtail the crisis saying, let us work hard to bring peace in the state.

The statement also called for religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence among the people of the state as well as the country at large.

It will be recalled that since last week Thursday peace has remained elusive in the state capital and its environs following the outbreak of crisis which has engulfed some parts of the state.