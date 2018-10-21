Igbo People Are Useless – Wike To Ekweremadu

The last may have not been heard of the dramatics that followed the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] convention held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. This is as information available to 247ureports.com obtained from a consortium of competent sources indicate the Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike gave a blanket tongue lashing to an entire tribe following the disappointing loss of his presidential aspirant, Governor of Sokoto, Malam Tambuwal to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The intrigues which followed the horse trading at the PDP convention between the various groups including the south east groups and south south groups appeared unsettling as the final curtain neared closure. Governor Wike who was the host governor was the man in charge and the referee overseeing the many political deal making by the many groups jostling for relevance.

Among the groups was the south east PDP block led by the highest ranking PDP member from the south east, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and the south east [SE] PDP governors. The groups from the SE were in talks with Governor Wike and his group from the South South [SS] block. The understanding was that the two blocks will present a unified block to hoist one aspirant to victory. According to information available to 247ureports.com, decisions had not been taken as to which aspirant to support. The decision was left open pending when the two groups [SE and SS] meet.

The awaited meeting never held.

Members of the SE group led by the Deputy Senate President, Barrister Ike Ekweremadu had scheduled a meeting with the SS group. And a date, time and venue was set. On the day of the said meeting, the SE group assembled at the meeting location but the Governor Nyesom Wike group failed to attend. Governor Wike neglected the SE group. Through this measure, the SE group deliberated and opted to throw their votes in block to their choice aspirant – Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

As the Governor of River State realized the decision taken by the SE group, he was enraged. He became physically angered. He threw anger tantrums. Rained curses at the SE group and called them useless people. “The Igbos are useless”, he said as he continued to rain abuses on the Igbo tribe. He called them untrustworthy sellouts.

Incensed by the outcome of the convention, Wike turned his attention against the Deputy Senate President. According to one of the sources who was present at most of the important deliberation in Port Harcourt, Governor Wike swore to sponsor the removal of the deputy senate president from the top senate seat and to frustrate his reelection bid.

In keeping with his threat, Governor Wike called for a ‘gang up’ against Ike Ekweremadu from within the PDP. And as it appears, some of the PDP members seem to have heeded the call – and have initiated plans to frustrate Ike Ekweremadu out of the PDP. 247ureports.com is not certain of the action plans adopted by the Wike group but it is certain the group have moved into action.

Already, Ike Ekweremadu has begun facing pressure from his senior aides – who are advising him to dump the PDP for the All Progressive Congress [APC] – in return for the presidential ticket in the APC at the conclusion of President Buhari’s tenure. The senior aide wants Ike Ekweremadu to reach out to the entire south east PDP governors – and to detect to the APC in unison. The senior aide who also shared his views with 247ureports.com indicated that Ekweremadu can get the south east governors to follow him to the APC. “Ekweremadu and the South East Governors had almost defected to the APC last year, it was Ekweremadu that stopped it”.

Concerning the threat of defecting to the APC, our source indicates that Ike Ekweremadu rebuffed the idea as unthinkable.

