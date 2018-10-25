Fulani Invasions: Benue Govt. Spends Over N20M on Treatment of Victims… BSUTH Mgt

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The management of Benue State University Teaching Hospital, (BSUTH), Makurdi says it has successfully treated and discharged over 400 victims of herdsmen attacks in the state between January and September this year.

The Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Professor Terrumun Swende who stated this while interacting with newsmen in his office, in Makurdi, added that the state government has expended over N20 Million in treating the patients.

Swende said the recent invasion of the state by killer herdsmen was one of the biggest tests of the institution which sized up their readiness to help society health wise.

“This was the centre. From all over the state, people were brought in and from January 2nd till now, we are still struggling with that burden. We have treated and dischrgred over 400 patients from the initial assault”, he said adding that of all the people that was brought in alife, only one lady passed on because she had multiple gun shots and other severe injuries and had bled for over 24 hours.

He said that was a good test of the institution’s medical capacity, capacity to endure under harsh conditions and capacity to effectively handle emergency situations.

“For the first time, In October last year, we also had a scare of monkey pox and we treated five cases successfully and unlike in other centres where workers got infected, non of our care givers was infected”, he enthused.

The CMD who reeled out several achievements of the institution under his watch told newsmen that they also need assistance with several challenges facing them including inadequate infrastructural facilities, shortage of manpower, training and retraining of staff, finding among others

Professor Swende therefore urged the Federal Government to take over the ownership of the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi for better funding and improvement in the provision of health care delivery to the people of the state and other Nigerians at large.

According to him, it had been difficult getting the matching fund to run the hospital saying it will be safer for the federal government to take over the institution.

He said if that is done, the hospital will get access to those interventions that comes from the federal government. So my position on that is very clear, I support the Governor of the state on that move. Citing Ebonyi and Gombe state university teaching hospitals, Swende said this won’t be the first and It’s the right way to go.

The Chief Medical Director disclosed that the teaching hospital has established two academic health institutions in the state; School of Health Information Management and School of BioMedical Engineering in order to add value to the society.

He explained that the schools which will offer Certificate and Diploma courses are to enable Benue health worker acquire the right skills and qualification to work anywhere in the country.

Swende who pledged commitment of his team to give best health service at all times thanked state Governor Samuel Ortom and the Health Ministry for their assistance and supervision urging state government to, as a matter of urgency, look into and solve some of the challenges facing the hospital.