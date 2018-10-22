FG’s Visa-On-Arrival Policy Boosts Tourism – Minister
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said
the Federal Government’s Visa-On-Arrival Policy has started yielding
fruits, especially in the tourism sector which has been boosted by the
policy.
The Minister made the assertion in Abuja on Monday, when he received
members of the Latin America Motorcyclists Association (LAMA), who are
in Nigeria for a tour of heritage sites and other tourist attractions
in the country.
”All our visitors here today got visa on arrival. That shows that the
Federal Government’s visa-on-arrival policy is working,” he said.
Alhaji Mohammed said the presence of the international bikers in
Nigeria is a testimony to the fact that the Administration’s quest to
promote the country’s cultural heritage and tourism sites is yielding
fruits.
”As you tour Nigeria, under the ‘Rediscover Heritage Bikers Tour of
Nigeria’, and visit historical heritage sites, you beam the
searchlight on those sites for the world to see.
“You will see these heritage sites for yourselves as you travel
through our culturally-rich and diverse nation. These sites include
museums, monuments, homes of national heroes and other tourist sites,”
he said.
The Minister therefore enlisted the support of the bikers to become
Nigeria’s heritage ambassadors by spreading the news of the country’s
hidden treasures and their experiences while in the country.
In his remarks, the President of LAMA, Mr. Mario Nieves, said the
group, which consists of members from 24 countries, is in Nigeria to
rediscover the country’s culture and heritage as well as promote unity
among the human race.
“We are just a group of humble motorcyclists that decided to arrange
and create some type of impact in our society. We believe that it is
more important to be human than it is to be black or white or oriental
or Indian, because we belong to the human race and we believe that we
are all one people,” he said.
Mr. Nieves said Nigeria has set a good example for them in humility,
respect and hospitality, and that when they return to their respective
countries, they will spread the good news about Nigeria.
While giving a background on the tour, the Acting Director General of
the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Mr. Abdulkarim
Kadiri, said the bikers, from Brazil, US and Mexico, among others, and
their Nigerian counterparts will tour 11 states of the Federation in
order to rediscover Nigeria and its rich cultural heritage.
