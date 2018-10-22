FG’s Visa-On-Arrival Policy Boosts Tourism – Minister

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said

the Federal Government’s Visa-On-Arrival Policy has started yielding

fruits, especially in the tourism sector which has been boosted by the

policy.

The Minister made the assertion in Abuja on Monday, when he received

members of the Latin America Motorcyclists Association (LAMA), who are

in Nigeria for a tour of heritage sites and other tourist attractions

in the country.

”All our visitors here today got visa on arrival. That shows that the

Federal Government’s visa-on-arrival policy is working,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said the presence of the international bikers in

Nigeria is a testimony to the fact that the Administration’s quest to

promote the country’s cultural heritage and tourism sites is yielding

fruits.

”As you tour Nigeria, under the ‘Rediscover Heritage Bikers Tour of

Nigeria’, and visit historical heritage sites, you beam the

searchlight on those sites for the world to see.

“You will see these heritage sites for yourselves as you travel

through our culturally-rich and diverse nation. These sites include

museums, monuments, homes of national heroes and other tourist sites,”

he said.

The Minister therefore enlisted the support of the bikers to become

Nigeria’s heritage ambassadors by spreading the news of the country’s

hidden treasures and their experiences while in the country.

In his remarks, the President of LAMA, Mr. Mario Nieves, said the

group, which consists of members from 24 countries, is in Nigeria to

rediscover the country’s culture and heritage as well as promote unity

among the human race.

“We are just a group of humble motorcyclists that decided to arrange

and create some type of impact in our society. We believe that it is

more important to be human than it is to be black or white or oriental

or Indian, because we belong to the human race and we believe that we

are all one people,” he said.

Mr. Nieves said Nigeria has set a good example for them in humility,

respect and hospitality, and that when they return to their respective

countries, they will spread the good news about Nigeria.

While giving a background on the tour, the Acting Director General of

the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Mr. Abdulkarim

Kadiri, said the bikers, from Brazil, US and Mexico, among others, and

their Nigerian counterparts will tour 11 states of the Federation in

order to rediscover Nigeria and its rich cultural heritage.

54 total views, 3 views today