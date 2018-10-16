Fayemi Takes Over As Ekiti Governor

Kayode Fayemi has been sworn-in as the sixth Governor of Ekiti, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The state Chief Judge, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, administered the Oath of Office on Fayemi on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti.

NAN reports that Mr Fayemi, a former Minister of Mines and Steel, was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, with 197, 459 votes against his closest opponent, Kolapo Olusola of the Peoples Democratic Party who scored 178,121 votes.

He will serve for only four years having been governor of the state between 2010 and 2014 under the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari was represented at the event by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Also present were the Governors of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai; Oyo, Abiola Ajimobi; Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu and; Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode.

