El-Zakzaky Royalists Protest In Abuja Road In Nasarawa

A group of over 2000 people believed to be royalists to Sheikh Ibrahim El- Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, on Sunday barricaded the Masaka-Mararaba Road in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The road leads to the Federal capital city, Abuja.

The action forced motorists and other road users to a standstill.

Soldiers, policemen, the NSCDC, and other security operatives tried to stop the protest which began at 1 pm without success.

The El-Zakzaky followers had vowed to continue the protest until their leader was released.

Some members of the group claimed that they had specifically chosen this period to conclusively achieve the release of their leader, who had been in detention over time.

They said, “Our rallies, processions and other religious activities will continue as and when due and in our ways without fear of intimidation.

“We therefore wish to state and draw the attention of the public and the international community to the fact that whatever happens to negate the solemn principle of our religious procession, the Nigerian

authorities should be accountable.”

