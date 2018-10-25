Ekweremadu: I Haven’t Dumped The PDP

October 25, 2018
The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has debunked reports that he was headed to the ruling All Progressives Congress, noting that he remained a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement on his Facebook page, @iamekweremadu, on Wednesday, the Senator said: “I am presently out of the country on a prescheduled engagement.

“In the past 24 hours, I have been inundated with calls from friends and political associates seeking clarification on the rumours of my departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has dominated the media.

“Let it be known that my path in politics is in the hands of the Almighty God, who has indeed been very faithful and gracious to me. I’m very grateful to God for this.

“My vision in politics is a system that works for everybody, a social and political environment where everybody, every section, and every tribe not only counts, but is also seen to count. As leaders, we must be mindful of this, for any system built on anything less will not endure.

“I am grateful to you – members of my family, my friends, political associates, and admirers across Nigeria and beyond – for your uncommon concern. I am indeed humbled by your kind words of solidarity and support.

“Please, rest assured that I am still in the PDP”.

