Ekweremadu Congratulates Ugwuanyi, Rangers On “Asaba Miracle”

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has congratulated the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and the Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on the team’s triumph in the 2018 AITEO Cup competition.

Ekweremadu, who said Rangers was not just a team, but a mass movement, praised the Flying Antelopes for their gallantry, noting that the victory was good news for sports development in Enugu State and the entire nation.

The Senator said: “Once again, I join well meaning Nigerians, and the good people of Enugu State to rejoice with Governor ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the Flying Antelopes on the team’s superlative outing in Asaba that saw it lift the AITEO Cup.

“Coming from behind to cancel a three-goal deficit and going ahead to also win the breathtaking encounter is a show of the team’s character and the never-say-die spirit behind the Rangers movement.

“The ‘Asaba Miracle’, which came two years after Rangers broke a 32-year jinx to clinch the Nigeria Professional League title, is also a further proof of Governor Ugwuanyi administration’s commitment to youth and sports development as well as the divine favours he continues to attract to the State”.

Ekweremadu wished the Flying Antelopes more honours and exploits in their future endeavours.

