Ekiti Lawmaker Shot By Unknown Gunmen

October 26, 2018 3:41 pm
A member of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr. Michael Adedeji, is now battling between life and death after being shot in the head by unknown gunmen.

Adedeji was waylaid in the early hours of Friday while traveling along Ikere-Akure Road by the gunmen who opened fire as he made an attempt to escape from the scene.

The lawmaker who represents Ekiti Southwest Constituency 2 was rushed to the Accident and Emergency Unit of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) for intensive care.

He was later referred to Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti (FETHI) where is he is expected to undergo neurosurgery in a bid to save his
life.

When our reporter visited EKSUTH to confirm Adedeji’s admission at the Accident and Emergency Unit, a staff member said: “He had been transferred to Ido Ekiti. The bullets hit him in the head and he would have to undergo neurosurgery as soon as possible”.

But the Ekiti Assembly Deputy Speaker, Mr. Segun Adewumi, described the attack on Adedeji as unfortunate.

Adewumi in a telephone chat disclosed that his colleague has been taken to FETHI, where he would have access to CT scanning of his head.

Adewumi said: “When he was accosted on the way, the lawmaker wanted to flee the scene by putting his car on reverse gear to another direction, but these evil men opened fire on his vehicle and the bullets hit him on the head.

“He was immediately taken to hospital in Ado Ekiti where he received emergency treatment.”

Police spokesman, Mr. Caleb Ikechukwu, said the incident has not been brought to his notice.

Ikechukwu said: “We have not been officially briefed but when we have the information, we shall act appropriately.

