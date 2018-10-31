Doctors Separate Conjoined Twins In Abuja Hospital

…As Speaker Yakubu Dogara pays bill

A team of Nigerian doctors Tuesday successfully separated a set of conjoined twins at University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Gwagwalada.

The doctors led by Dr Nuhu Kwajafa of the Global Peace Initiatives confirmed the success of the operation that took them many hours in a post on his Instagram account @nuhukwaj.

“We wish to express our profound gratitude, as we say a massive thank you to Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, for his kind hearted and extremely generous gesture to the successfully separated twins and their family…God bless you Sir”, Dr Kwajafa posted.

