Doctors Separate Conjoined Twins In Abuja Hospital 

By 247ureports
61 Views
Posted In
Reports
Posted at
October 31, 2018 5:29 am
Tagged as
Related

Court Slams N7m For Stopping Married Woman From Inheriting Father’s Property

Martyrs Killed At Zuba By The Army Laid To Rest

Russia Federation, UAE Partner NNPC For Oil, Gas Development

Soldiers Deployed In N.E. Not Begging For Food Or Money – FG

Kaduna Central: Shehu Sani Emerges PRP Senatorial Candidate

We’re Ready To Pay New Minimum Wage, Obaseki Assures Workers

Okorocha’s Planned Protest Against APC, Presidency Fails

Child Abuse: Benue Demand Justice For Ochanya

Doctors Separate Conjoined Twins In Abuja Hospital

…As Speaker Yakubu Dogara pays bill
A team of Nigerian doctors Tuesday successfully separated a set of conjoined twins at University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Gwagwalada.
The doctors led by Dr Nuhu Kwajafa of the Global Peace Initiatives confirmed the success of the operation that took them many hours in a post on his Instagram account @nuhukwaj.
“We wish to express our profound gratitude, as we say a massive thank you to Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, for his kind hearted and extremely generous gesture to the successfully separated twins and their family…God bless you Sir”, Dr Kwajafa posted.

63 total views, 63 views today

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
< Previous Article
Martyrs Killed At Zuba By The Army Laid To Rest
Next Article >
Court Slams N7m For Stopping Married Woman From Inheriting Father’s Property
About the Author

Leave A Response