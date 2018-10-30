Dahiru Bauchi Denies His Death Rumor, Seek For Peace In Kaduna

From Ahmad saka,Bauchi

A renowned Islamic Scholar Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi has denied rumors posted in social media circulating that he is dead, just as the Scholar seek for sustainable Peace in Kaduna and the country at large.

Dahiru Bauchi denied the rumor while answering questions from reporters in Bauchi. He said ” as you can see we are talking together I am alive, I will continue to offer prayers and salutations to Prophet Muhammad Peace be upon him, I am healthy like I am always, only Allah who creates me will take my life when my time comes but presently I am alive, and those people circulating false rumor that I died if I died will they remain in the World no all of us will die and go back to Allah who created us”

The Scholar made a passionate appeal to the people of Kaduna State to sheath their swords and live in peace with one another.

He said ” crisis is not good, a good Muslim will not allow himself to be cursed by Prophet, Prophet Muhammad said crisis is sleeping Allah cursed who ever kick start it, Islam is peace and Christianity is a religion of pity and Prophet Isa will not allow any Christian to fight his fellow human beings for that I am appealing to both Muslims and Christians in Kaduna State and Nigeria at large to live in peace with one another”

Dahiru Bauchi announced that Tijjaniyya adherents have organized 290 birthday celebration of Shehu Tijjani – May Allah be pleased with him. On Sunday 4th November 2018 in Gombe, scholars across the globe will attend the occasion.

He advised Muslims to Worship Allah and be fair and just to humanity and live in peace with his fellow human beings.

