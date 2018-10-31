Child Molestation: Benue Police Parades Four More Suspected Rapists

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Benue State Police Command have paraded four more suspects who allegedly sexually violated young girls in their communities in Benue state.

Their arrests came after the awareness raised over the death of a 13 year old Elizabeth Ochanya, who died from complications after she was sexually violated by her guardian; a lecturer and his son in Ugbokolo local government area of Benue.

Parading the four suspects, at the command headquarters in Makurdi, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Moses Yamu said one of the suspects was arrested after a young girl told her teacher she was molested by her neighbour while others were arrested following complaints to the police.

Speaking to journalists, Yamu said “their arrest did not come as a surprise because there were cases that has been happening before and I thinks the Ochanya’s case has created much awareness to members of the public which has encouraged them to come and report.

“All these four cases are reported after the Ochanya case. The society is not doing enough and members of the families are not also doing enough.

“Rape case is not a case you sit and settle at home with family members. It will keep on happening because no punitive measures have been given.

“We want to used this medium to encourage the public especially parents and guardians to report such cases to the police. I want to assure that any case reported to the police will be meticulously investigated”, Yamu said.

During the parade, two of the four alleged suspects admitted to molesting the young girls while the others denied the allegation.

One of them, (names withheld ) insisted he was innocent saying he was set up by three of his Igbo friends. “Since I was born, I have never done that. Even my master whom I served for six years can testify that if I say that something is white, it is white”.

After the parade, the suspects were before arraigned before a magistrate court.

55 total views, 55 views today