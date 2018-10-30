Child Abuse: Benue Demand Justice For Ochanya

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Coalition of Civil Society Organization and other concerned citizens in Benue state have staged a peaceful protest in Makurdi to denounce all forms of sexual violation against the girl-child.

The protesters have therefore called on government to ensure justice is served on those behind the violation and death of 13 year old Elizabeth Ochanya.

Over 500 members of the coalition and others adorned in black cloths matched through the street of Makurdi with placards bearing inscriptions like “Hang the Rapist, #JUSTICE4OCHANYA”, ” No No No To Child Abuse”, “Sex Education For all”, “Rapist Time Out”, “We will Keep Quiet No More, Rape is Inhuman”, among others, to drive home their demand for justice.

Some of them who spoke to our correspondent called on government, parents and other stakeholders to protect the girl-child in the Nigerian society, saying there are many Ochanyas in the society.

One of the school children who spoke in condition of anonymity shouted” justice must be done for Ochanya and all sexually abused children in Nigeria.

“Rapists should be jailed for life with hard labor. Drive out the likes of Ochanya’s rapists from the society so that we the children can be safe and feel safe. We demand justice”, she said.

After a long march across some major streets, some members of the coalition emphasized that proper be conducted on the ochanya’ s case and the report be made public and also called for arrest of the young man now at large.

They opined that their protest and sensitization will help other young children who faced similar situation.

One of the organizers, Audi Ogbeche, said the protest is a peaceful one aimed at a creating awareness for those involved in such evil acts to desist from doing so.

“We are asking that a thorough and transparent investigation be carried out and the findings be made public. Let justice in its full meaning, full sense and spirit run its full course.

“This is a solemn time for us in Benue and in Nigeria. We are using this opportunity to honor and to mourn our little angel who suffered a cruel fate in the hands of those who should protect her.

“As concerned citizens, we totally condemn this dastardly and tragic incidence”, Ogbeche said.

Speaking on behalf of the Coalition of Civil Societies in Benue, Dr Helen Teghtegh insisted that justice must be done decisively.

She encouraged the women and the girl child to speak out saying “I am encouraging women to talk. Let the girl child speak out, we mothers that had deaf ear will listen now and stand for each other.

