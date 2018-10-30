Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

October 30, 2018

Press Statement

Certificate Saga: Buhari Morally Burdened, Hiding Something

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the fretting and jittering in

the Presidency whenever the issue of President Muhammadu Buhari’s

academic certificate is mentioned confirms assertions by Nigerians that

Mr. President is morally burdened and ostensibly has something to hide.

The PDP, in response to a statement credited to the Buhari Presidency

alleging that those raising the certificate issue are sowing seeds of

discord, insists that President Buhari’s handlers should do the needful

by placing the certificate in public domain instead of confronting and

threatening Nigerians for demanding that Mr. President shows his

certificate.

The Buhari Presidency should know that their threats and confrontation

cannot take away the fact that their principal’s certificate issue

requires a personal responsibility and Mr. President cannot wish away

this responsibility as he had always done on official matters.

If Mr. President has nothing to hide, he should end the confrontations

by his presidency and show integrity by writing the military authorities

to make public the said certificate.

In failing to do so, Mr. President is opening himself to public

opprobrium particularly as millions of Nigerian youths see such as

grossly undesirable of a leader, expected to set examples.

Moreover, President Buhari should know that Nigerians are aware that he

is not the only retired military officer to aspire for elective office

in the country and none of them brought the claims of their certificates

being held by the military.

The PDP, therefore, holds that Mr. President must show Nigerians his

claimed school certificate upon which his nomination as a candidate is

based. If he does not have this credential, he should make such

declaration and stop the nebulous claim that his credentials are with

the military.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

