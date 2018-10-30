October 30, 2018
Press Statement
Certificate Saga: Buhari Morally Burdened, Hiding Something
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the fretting and jittering in
the Presidency whenever the issue of President Muhammadu Buhari’s
academic certificate is mentioned confirms assertions by Nigerians that
Mr. President is morally burdened and ostensibly has something to hide.
The PDP, in response to a statement credited to the Buhari Presidency
alleging that those raising the certificate issue are sowing seeds of
discord, insists that President Buhari’s handlers should do the needful
by placing the certificate in public domain instead of confronting and
threatening Nigerians for demanding that Mr. President shows his
certificate.
The Buhari Presidency should know that their threats and confrontation
cannot take away the fact that their principal’s certificate issue
requires a personal responsibility and Mr. President cannot wish away
this responsibility as he had always done on official matters.
If Mr. President has nothing to hide, he should end the confrontations
by his presidency and show integrity by writing the military authorities
to make public the said certificate.
In failing to do so, Mr. President is opening himself to public
opprobrium particularly as millions of Nigerian youths see such as
grossly undesirable of a leader, expected to set examples.
Moreover, President Buhari should know that Nigerians are aware that he
is not the only retired military officer to aspire for elective office
in the country and none of them brought the claims of their certificates
being held by the military.
The PDP, therefore, holds that Mr. President must show Nigerians his
claimed school certificate upon which his nomination as a candidate is
based. If he does not have this credential, he should make such
declaration and stop the nebulous claim that his credentials are with
the military.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
